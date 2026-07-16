Move expands UAE group’s UAV, optronics and space technology capabilities
Abu Dhabi: UAE defence and advanced technology group EDGE has announced an agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Brazilian aerospace engineering company AKAER, a move aimed at expanding its engineering capabilities and strengthening its international presence.
The proposed acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, will give EDGE access to more than three decades of aerospace engineering expertise while establishing an engineering base in Brazil.
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in São José dos Campos, AKAER has built a strong reputation in the aerospace and defence sectors, providing engineering solutions for military and commercial aircraft programmes.
The company has also worked with EDGE on several unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) projects, creating what both companies describe as a strong foundation for closer collaboration.
Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said the acquisition would strengthen the group’s engineering capabilities while ensuring continuity for AKAER’s employees and customers.
“AKAER brings real engineering depth to EDGE. This is a highly specialised team with three decades of experience delivering complex aerospace programmes, and that expertise strengthens what we can offer across the Group,” he said.
“Our priority is continuity for AKAER’s people, its programmes and its customers, while building the foundation for long-term growth.”
According to EDGE, the acquisition will enhance its capabilities in areas including optronics, electro-optic and infrared systems, as well as space-related technologies. It is also expected to support the industrialisation of key UAV programmes by expanding the group’s engineering resources.
Over the past three decades, AKAER has delivered more than 10 million engineering hours across a wide range of aerospace projects.
Its portfolio includes work on Saab’s Gripen NG fighter aircraft, Turkish Aerospace’s Hürjet trainer aircraft, Embraer’s Super Tucano, KC-390, ERJ-E1 and ERJ-E2 programmes, as well as the Legacy 450 and 500 business jets. The company has also contributed engineering support to Boeing’s 747-8 aircraft, Calidus’ B-250 aircraft and the Brazilian Air Force’s P-3 Orion fleet.
EDGE said the acquisition forms part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and strengthen engineering capabilities in key global markets.
Following completion of the transaction, AKAER will continue operating from Brazil while maintaining its local governance, customer relationships and its status as an Empresa Estratégica de Defesa (Strategic Defence Company) under Brazilian regulations.
The agreement marks another step in EDGE’s international growth strategy as the Abu Dhabi-based group continues to expand its presence in the global aerospace and defence industry.