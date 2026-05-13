Eid holiday concerts in Dubai 2026: From stadium shows to DJ sets

Eid weekend in Dubai packed with DJs, concerts and unforgettable live performances
Dubai: Dubai is set to turn into a full-scale live music hub this Eid, with a lineup that cuts across electronic, pop, and Arabic contemporary sounds.
From DJ sets to arena performances, the city’s stages are hosting a mix of regional icons and international names, each bringing their own distinct style to the long weekend celebrations.
A high-energy set built around heavy beats, Elexsandom is known for mixing afrobeats, afro-house, afro-tech, and amapiano style music. His shows are designed as full sensory experiences, blending music with a fun visuals and laid back dancing.
When: May 26
Where: CAVO, Ramee Dream Hotel Downtown
Adam brings a more melodic, emotional performance rooted in Arabic pop and classical influences.
Rising to prominence at a young age, he has built a reputation for versatility across Lebanese, Egyptian, and Khaleeji styles.
His catalogue includes widely recognised tracks like Ala Bali and Khelset El Hekaya, alongside popular television soundtracks.
When: May 28
Where: Dubai Opera
Majid Al Mohandis arrives with a performance centred on romance and orchestral Arabic pop.
Often referred to as 'The Engineer of Arabic Song' he is known for a smooth vocal style and emotionally rich catalogue. Songs like Ana Blayak, Tihibak Rohy, and Hattan remain audience favourites.
When: May 29
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Kurd Maverick is a Turkish born German producers and DJ. He brings an electronic-heavy set focused on tech house and house music. Known for his energetic DJ style and crowd-focused mixes, his performances lean into high-tempo transitions and festival-style production.
When: May 29
Where: CAVO, Ramee Dream Hotel Downtown
From neon-lit DJ nights to arena-scale Arabic ballads, this Eid lineup is basically Dubai doing what it does best, stacking one weekend with completely different worlds of music and letting the city jump between them.
Whether it’s a full-throttle DJ set at CAVO or a sit-down, sing-every-word-back moment at Dubai Opera, each show brings its own mood, crowd, and chaos.