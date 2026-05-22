ARMAF unveils Timeless Collective Season 2 at Atlantis Dubai

Immersive fragrance showcase brings creators, music and scent storytelling together
ARMAF the biggest fragrance hoise in UAE with a presence in 140 countries, brought fragrance, culture, and entertainment together in spectacular fashion with the unveiling of The Timeless Collective – Season 2 at Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. Hosting over 250 creators, media personalities, tastemakers, and partners, the evening transformed into a vibrant celebration of fragrance-led storytelling and immersive experiences.
“We just want people to have fun in memories. To keep the joy they have always felt alive. That’s what fragrance should do, we just tried to embody it here,” said Nayana Tharoor, the global head of marketing
Designed as a creator-powered global platform, The Timeless Collective reflects ARMAF’s vision of building communities through scent, self-expression, and culture. This season elevated the concept even further, introducing guests to an interactive fragrance universe built around the philosophy of there being something for everybody.
The event space came alive through five immersive experiential zones, each representing a distinct fragrance mood, personality, and energy. Every zone offered guests a unique sensory experience through music, performances, gaming, social storytelling moments, and curated fragrance interactions that encouraged creators to engage, explore, and create content organically throughout the evening.
One of the standout attractions was the Spartacus zone, inspired by ARMAF Spartacus, a bold and energetic fragrance created for fearless personalities. The space reflected themes of confidence, power, and elevated nightlife energy through dynamic visuals and high-impact entertainment.
The Let’s Move Salsa zone embraced rhythm, spontaneity, and vibrant social energy, perfectly mirroring the playful spirit of the fragrance. In contrast, the Let’s Move Tango experience offered a more intimate and sophisticated atmosphere inspired by mystery, elegance, and movement.
Guests also explored the vibrant world of Odyssey Litchi Lush, a fruity gourmand fragrance designed around youthful optimism and expressive individuality. The Odyssey Pink Pop zone brought playful femininity and pop-culture inspired energy to life through bold visuals and interactive creator moments.
A major highlight of the evening was the exclusive closed-door unveiling of Odyssey Soda Pop, ARMAF’s newest nostalgic fragrance concept inspired by retro memories, fizzy indulgence, and youthful escapism. One of the most anticipated launches of the night, Soda Pop became an instant conversation starter among creators and media attendees.
Adding to the atmosphere were live music performances, percussion acts, dance showcases, elevated dining experiences, and collaborative creator-led moments designed specifically for social storytelling.
With The Timeless Collective – Season 2, ARMAF once again demonstrated its out-of-the-box approach to fragrance marketing, blending entertainment, culture, immersive storytelling, and creator communities into one unforgettable experience. As the platform expands globally, ARMAF continues to redefine how fragrance brands connect with audiences through emotion, identity, and cultural relevance.