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Skydive Dubai reopens with spectacular ‘Raise the flag’ jump over Palm Jumeirah and special deal for residents

Skydive relaunch pairs dramatic aerial show with limited-time discount for UAE residents

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Skydive Dubai reopens in UAE with a spectacular, dramatic move today
Skydive Dubai reopens in UAE with a spectacular, dramatic move today
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Dubai: Calling all adrenaline junkies and aerial sporting enthusiasts. Skydive Dubai is back in action and has officially resumed operations. And they chose a dramatic way to make a comeback with a striking ‘Raise the Flag’ jump from 13,000ft above the iconic Palm Jumeirah earlier today.

The reopening of one of Dubai’s most recognisable adventure attractions signals the return of a major bucket-list experience for both residents and visitors, while underlining renewed momentum across the emirate’s tourism and leisure sectors. Earlier this week, Dubai's iconic Global Village also reopened to residents and tourists.

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The ceremonial jump, shared by Skydive Dubai, took place at the Palm Dropzone, with sweeping views of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah coastline forming a dramatic backdrop. The moment was positioned as a gesture of solidarity with the city and its community as normal operations resume.

To mark the occasion, Skydive Dubai has introduced a limited-time offer exclusively for UAE residents. From April 24 to May 3, customers booking a tandem skydive at the Palm Dropzone will receive a second tandem jump for a friend at no additional cost. The friend can be a tourist or a resident, but the one who signs up needs to be a UAE resident.

Operations at the Palm Dropzone will initially run from Friday to Sunday, following what the company describes as a measured, safety-led approach in coordination with relevant authorities.

The tandem skydives at the Palm Dropzone are currently priced at Dh2,199 for one person. But if you sign up for the residents deal then you get it for half the rate. With this, jumpers can experience freefall speeds of up to 193kmph, from heights of up to 13,000ft, while taking in sweeping aerial views of Dubai’s skyline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and other iconic landmarks.

Since its launch, Skydive Dubai has evolved into one of the city’s most prominent tourism brands, drawing thrill-seekers from around the world for tandem skydives over landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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