Skydive relaunch pairs dramatic aerial show with limited-time discount for UAE residents
Dubai: Calling all adrenaline junkies and aerial sporting enthusiasts. Skydive Dubai is back in action and has officially resumed operations. And they chose a dramatic way to make a comeback with a striking ‘Raise the Flag’ jump from 13,000ft above the iconic Palm Jumeirah earlier today.
The reopening of one of Dubai’s most recognisable adventure attractions signals the return of a major bucket-list experience for both residents and visitors, while underlining renewed momentum across the emirate’s tourism and leisure sectors. Earlier this week, Dubai's iconic Global Village also reopened to residents and tourists.
The ceremonial jump, shared by Skydive Dubai, took place at the Palm Dropzone, with sweeping views of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah coastline forming a dramatic backdrop. The moment was positioned as a gesture of solidarity with the city and its community as normal operations resume.
To mark the occasion, Skydive Dubai has introduced a limited-time offer exclusively for UAE residents. From April 24 to May 3, customers booking a tandem skydive at the Palm Dropzone will receive a second tandem jump for a friend at no additional cost. The friend can be a tourist or a resident, but the one who signs up needs to be a UAE resident.
Operations at the Palm Dropzone will initially run from Friday to Sunday, following what the company describes as a measured, safety-led approach in coordination with relevant authorities.
The tandem skydives at the Palm Dropzone are currently priced at Dh2,199 for one person. But if you sign up for the residents deal then you get it for half the rate. With this, jumpers can experience freefall speeds of up to 193kmph, from heights of up to 13,000ft, while taking in sweeping aerial views of Dubai’s skyline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and other iconic landmarks.
Since its launch, Skydive Dubai has evolved into one of the city’s most prominent tourism brands, drawing thrill-seekers from around the world for tandem skydives over landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.