Two men and two women finally fulfil filmy bucket list with a Skydive Dubai adventure
Divyansh Tiwari, Shruti Jain, Parth Ghedia, and Shreya Dayal did not just watch the film as teenagers and move on. They carried it with them, and when they realised during a casual conversation in 2024 that skydiving was on all their bucket lists, they made a pact: they would do it together, or not at all.
In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the skydiving scene is one of the three main adventure sports (along with scuba diving and the running of the bulls) undertaken by three friends played by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. The experience transforms them, helping to confront their fears and let go of long-held anxieties.
The real-life friends’ dream came to life at a time that carried special significance. 2025 marked not only a reunion buzz for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's stars and renewed talk of a sequel, but also the 15th anniversary of Skydive Dubai, which has facilitated more than 475,000 tandem skydives, over 300 sky-high marriage proposals, and welcomed adventurers from more than 100 countries.
Sharing their story exclusively to Gulf News, the quartet said it took 18 months to make it happen. Life, work, and relocations kept getting in the way. But in 2025, the four business professionals, all now in their mid-to-late twenties, finally blocked their calendars and booked their tickets to Dubai.
The group, who met as graduate trainees at the same Mumbai company, had done river rafting in Rishikesh and trekking before. But skydiving was different. It was the big one.
“We all watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara when we were much younger. It's one of those films that stays with you,” said Divyansh, a 25-year-old quant developer originally from Rajasthan.
“During one of our random conversations, the movie came up. That's when we realised that skydiving was on all four of our bucket lists,” he recalled.
When it came to choosing where to jump, the answer was clear. “We did some research, and almost everything pointed to Dubai, especially for first-timers,” said Shruti, 25, a business analyst from Madhya Pradesh.
“The views, the reputation, and the safety standards stood out. Also, from India, Dubai is relatively close and easy to travel to,” she pointed out.
Safety was not just a bonus. It was essential. “Skydiving exists in India too, but we wanted a place that combined world-class safety with an unforgettable view,” explained Parth, 26, a business analyst from Gujarat.
“That's when skydiving in Dubai became the clear choice, and the rest of the trip was planned around it,” he explained.
The group spent about a week in the UAE, splitting time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, visiting theme parks and adventure attractions.
But skydiving was the centrepiece of the trip, said Shreya, 29, a business analyst from Delhi. “Skydiving was the first thing we booked. Once we locked the date, everything else was planned around it.”
Still, nerves crept in when they were about to fulfil the long-cherished dream.
“The anxiety hit while sitting inside the plane, just before the jump,” Shruti admitted. “But the instructors were incredibly reassuring. Their calmness and constant communication made a huge difference. It never felt unsafe…just exciting."
Parth went first. The moment passed in a flash. “We only could think to ourselves we were actually doing it,” he said.
“It happened so smoothly that we didn't even realise when we'd jumped. One moment we were in the plane, and the next moment, we were in the sky,” added Divyansh.
And then came the freefall.
“Once you jump, any anxiousness disappears instantly. It becomes one of the most beautiful experiences you can imagine,” said Shruti.
The group chose a morning jump and watched the sunrise from the sky. “Seeing the Burj Khalifa through the clouds while free-falling was surreal,” said Shreya.
What surprised them most was probably not the adrenaline. it was the calm. “It was far more peaceful and mesmerising than we expected. The sense of calm during freefall is something we never imagined,” said Parth.
And after landing? “There's a deep feeling of accomplishment, it's indescribable, a kind of feeling you can't put in words but stays with you,” said Shreya.
The four friends are unanimous in their message to anyone thinking about skydiving: just do it.
“Do it at least once in your life," urged Shruti. “You only live once, and this is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.”
“Do it early in life," added Divyansh. “As you get older, medical restrictions can hold you back. Don't wait until you regret not doing it.”
“Even if you're scared of heights, it's still worth it,” said Parth. “It's extremely safe, especially in Dubai.”
“A lot of planning and convincing goes into it,” Shreya acknowledged. “But once you jump, every second feels worth it.”
And their final word? “Don't overthink it. Just do it.”
Unlike many adventure seekers today, this group did not do it for the likes on social media. “Surprisingly, no. Most of us didn't even post anything. A couple of us shared short snippets on Instagram stories, but that was it,” said Parth.
The experience was personal, not performative, much like the spirit of the film that inspired them.
As for what's next, the friends said they have promised themselves that they would take at least one trip together every year.
