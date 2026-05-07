The Corrs live in Abu Dhabi 2026: Pre-sale, tickets, everything you need to know

Fans can expect a setlist packed with all their favourites
Irish pop-rock favourites The Corrs are set to make a much-anticipated return to the UAE for one night only, bringing their Celtic-tinged sound and nostalgic hits to Abu Dhabi’s summer concert scene.
On 27 September 2026, the sibling quartet, Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim Corr , will take over Etihad Arena on Yas Island, promising an evening that blends shimmering pop-rock melodies, soaring harmonies and the unmistakable Irish charm that has defined their three-decade-long career.
Fans can expect a setlist packed with the songs, from the romance of Breathless and the wistful pull of Runaway to the joy of What Can I Do.
When: 27 September 2026
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
Show time: Evening performance (exact timing to be announced by organisers)
Mastercard Pre-Sale: Friday, 8 May 2026, from 12:00 pm GST to Monday, 11 May 2026, 12:00 pm GST
General sale: Monday, 11 May 2026, from 12:00 pm GST onwards, on Live Nation.
About The Corrs
The Corrs are an Irish family band formed in Dundalk in the early 1990s, consisting of siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim Corr.
Their breakthrough came in the mid-to-late 1990s with their debut album Forgiven, Not Forgotten (1995), which introduced their signature sound: polished pop melodies layered with violin, tin whistle and piano-driven arrangements. The album found strong international success, particularly in Europe and Australia, establishing them as one of Ireland’s most successful musical exports of the decade.
Their follow-up albums, Talk on Corners (1997) and In Blue (2000), propelled them to global stardom. Talk on Corners became one of the best-selling albums in UK chart history, featuring standout tracks like “Only When I Sleep” and “So Young.” The 2000 album In Blue marked a slight stylistic shift toward more mainstream pop production, yielding one of their most recognisable hits, “Breathless,” which topped charts worldwide and remains their defining song.
After a period of reduced activity in the mid-2000s, the band returned with Home (2005), an album that leaned further into traditional Irish music, and later reunited for tours and special performances.