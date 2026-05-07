The Corrs live in Abu Dhabi 2026: Pre-sale, tickets, everything you need to know

Their follow-up albums, Talk on Corners (1997) and In Blue (2000), propelled them to global stardom. Talk on Corners became one of the best-selling albums in UK chart history, featuring standout tracks like “Only When I Sleep” and “So Young.” The 2000 album In Blue marked a slight stylistic shift toward more mainstream pop production, yielding one of their most recognisable hits, “Breathless,” which topped charts worldwide and remains their defining song.