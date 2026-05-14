Can Hearts end 40 years of history in Scotland?

Liam Gordon appeared to have earned Motherwell a point with just five minutes remaining, a result that would have put Hearts on the verge of securing the league title. However, Kelechi Iheanacho converted a late penalty after Sam Nicholson was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box following a VAR review by referee John Beaton. Iheanacho’s spot-kick ensured the title race would go down to the final day.