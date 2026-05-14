Can Hearts end 40 years of history in Scotland?

The Scottish Premiership offers an incredible final day story
Dubai: For four decades, Scottish football has been dominated by Celtic and Rangers, with the Old Firm’s grip on the Premiership rarely broken. But this weekend, Heart of Midlothian could stand on the brink of rewriting history, ending a 40-year spell of near-total dominance from the Glasgow giants and reshaping the landscape of the Scottish game.
The Scottish Premiership hasn’t seen a title race this close in years, and while Hearts appeared to be cruising towards a first top-flight title since 1960 at some points of the season, it was never going to be that straightforward.
It all comes down to this weekend, with Hearts and Celtic set to face off in a decisive clash where the winner will be crowned champions.
Since Aberdeen’s title triumph in the 1984/85 season, the Old Firm have completely dominated the Scottish top flight, with Celtic and Rangers winning every league crown between them.
In fact, Celtic alone have lifted the trophy in 13 of the last 14 campaigns, underlining just how entrenched that duopoly has been, until a surprise-packed 2025/26 season.
Rangers have endured a turbulent campaign, sacking Russell Martin after their worst start to a league season since 1978.
At one point they trailed Hearts by 13 points and cycled through four managers in a single year.
Meanwhile, Celtic also underwent major upheaval, parting ways with both Brendan Rodgers and his successor Wilfried Nancy, before turning to Martin O’Neill for a second spell as interim boss.
While the Glasgow giants were in flux, Hearts steadily built momentum.
Derek McInnes’ side have lost just five league games all season and have managed to defeat both Celtic and Rangers home and away, something no Hearts team has achieved since their last title-winning season in 1960.
The Scottish Premiership title race will go to a final-day showdown between leaders Hearts and second-placed Celtic after both teams secured priceless victories on Wednesday night.
Hearts were convincing 3-0 winners over Falkirk at Tynecastle, moving on to 80 points. The result meant that they have completed a full season undefeated at home for the first time since 1986.
It wasn't enough to clinch the league title with a game to spare as Celtic battled back to defeat Motherwell 3-2 at Fir Park with a 98th-minute winner from the penalty spot, taking the Glasgow club to 79 points.
Liam Gordon appeared to have earned Motherwell a point with just five minutes remaining, a result that would have put Hearts on the verge of securing the league title. However, Kelechi Iheanacho converted a late penalty after Sam Nicholson was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box following a VAR review by referee John Beaton. Iheanacho’s spot-kick ensured the title race would go down to the final day.
If Celtic win, they will retain their Premiership crown, but if Hearts secure victory, or even a draw, they will be crowned champions of Scotland for the first time since 1960.
Hearts have led the Premiership since September and have been formidable at home throughout the season.