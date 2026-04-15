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RTA's Road Connections Project slashes travel time up to 40% in these neighbourhoods

18 residential areas benefit from the upgrades

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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RTA's Road Connections Project slashes travel time up to 40% in these neighbourhoods
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Eighteen neighbourhoods in Dubai are now enjoying road upgrades thanks to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)’s latest 13km project. The makeover also included traffic enhancements, provision of roadside parking spaces, pavements, and street lighting.

The aim is simple – to enhance the emirate’s urban landscape, improve residents’ quality of life, and achieve the highest standards of traffic safety, making it a smooth ride for you.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at RTA, said the new connections improve road connectivity and facilitate vehicle access to and from residential areas through the paving of previously unpaved roads. This has improved traffic flow and reduced journey times by up to 40 per cent in those locations, while providing road users with a smoother and safer driving experience.  

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He added, “RTA implemented the project according to a phased timeline designed to cover the 18 residential areas, namely Al Khawaneej 1, Al Barsha South 1, Nad Shamma, Jumeirah 1, Za’abeel 1, Al Rashidiya, Muhaisnah 1, Al Barsha 1, Al Hudaiba, Al Quoz 1, Al Quoz 3, Al Satwa, Al Twar 1, Mirdif, Umm Ramool, Umm Suqeim 1, Al Mizhar 1, and Al Mizhar 2.”

Ride back home feeling a lot quicker? Now you know why.

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