The reported feature links two generations of K-pop and fans are already calling it iconic
Dubai: For months, fans had been speculating that something was brewing between G-Dragon and aespa and now the collaboration is finally looking very real.
Reports that surfaced this week revealed that G-Dragon is set to feature on aespa’s upcoming pre-release track “WDA (Whole Different Animal),” a song tied to the group’s new album Lemonade.
The news reportedly emerged after a music video review document from KBS circulated online, listing G-Dragon as a featured artist on the track.
The collaboration has quickly become one of the most talked-about K-pop crossovers online.
While neither side initially teased the collaboration directly through formal announcements, several clues had already pushed fans toward the theory. Earlier this year, aespa appeared on G-Dragon’s variety show Good Day, where the singer jokingly handed the group a “G-Dragon usage coupon” that could supposedly be exchanged for anything from a feature verse to a concert appearance.
Fans were especially amused by how the collaboration may have come together. One viral post circulating online read: “In case you’re wondering how this collab happened, last year during GD’s Good Day show aespa won a card that allowed them to request anything from G-Dragon and now we know they used it for a collab.”
At the time, many fans treated it as a funny variety-show moment but with reports now linking him to aespa’s upcoming track, fans believe the group may have finally cashed it in.
There is also already a visible connection between the artists. Aespa member Karina previously appeared in the music video for G-Dragon’s 2025 track Too Bad a song released during the rollout for his album Übermensch. Recent social media interactions between the two artists also reignited fan speculation in recent weeks.
According to Korean entertainment reports, WDA is expected to arrive ahead of aespa’s full album release later this month. The album reportedly contains 10 tracks and marks what SM Entertainment has described as a 'new chapter' for the group musically and conceptually.