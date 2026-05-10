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Gargash says Mohamed bin Zayed leads with simplicity and public trust

Videos of Sheikh Mohamed and President Al Sisi meeting the public spread widely online

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Gargash said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was among the region’s most prominent leaders who “lead from the field."
Gargash said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was among the region’s most prominent leaders who “lead from the field."
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Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has commended the leadership style of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing him as a leader who is closely connected to people through regular public engagement and direct interaction with citizens.

In remarks shared on X, Gargash said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was among the region’s most prominent leaders who “lead from the field”, noting that he finds genuine joy in meeting people and listening to them directly.

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Gargash said hundreds of people attend the UAE President’s weekly majlis gatherings, while his visits to citizens continue regularly in “diverse and consistent ways”.

He added that Sheikh Mohamed’s recent tour alongside Abdul Fattah Al Sisi at a shopping centre reflected a long-established approach characterised by spontaneity, simplicity and distance from excessive formality.

“Such moments are not the exception, but rather part of his enduring style of leadership,” Gargash wrote.

He said the qualities of closeness to people, humility and simplicity represent the hallmarks of genuine leadership, particularly during exceptional periods that require reinforcing public confidence and reassurance.

The comments came after images and videos circulated widely on social media showing Sheikh Mohamed and President El Sisi interacting with members of the public during their visit.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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