Anwar Gargash praises Bahrain’s resilience in face of Iranian aggression

UAE adviser praises Bahrain’s resilience as GCC solidarity strengthens amid tensions
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, paid rich tribute to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s resilience and unity in the face of what he described as blatant Iranian aggression, underscoring GCC’s solidarity at a time of heightened regional tensions.
In a post on his X account, Dr Gargash said: “At a moment when the region faces the treachery of blatant Iranian aggression, I can only commend the resilience and steadfastness of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, standing tall with unbreakable resolve, under wise leadership and a conscious people united in defence of its sovereignty, security and achievements.”
He added: “Nations are measured in times of hardship, and Bahrain, as we have always known it, will remain a formidable bastion against every threat. From the UAE, we express our appreciation and pride, and together we will overcome the forces of aggression and darkness.”