British sprinter CJ Ujah denies alleged cryptocurrency fraud

Former Olympic sprinter accused of conspiracy to defraud appears at Chelmsford Crown Court
British sprinter CJ Ujah has denied being involved in an alleged cryptocurrency fraud.
The athlete was among 10 people who appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court, east of London, on Friday accused of being part of an organised crime group linked to a scam.
This was said to have involved phone calls to multiple victims from people purporting to be police officers and crypto-currency companies.
Victims are reported to have been deceived into sharing security details before discovering funds stored in their crypto wallets had been stolen.
One of the victims is alleged to have lost more than £300,000 ($400,000).
Ujah, whose name appeared in the court list as Chijindu Ujah, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud.
A 12-week trial was set for Chelmsford Crown Court from May 24 next year.
The next hearing will be held at the same court on September 9.
Ujah, 32, of Enfield, north London, became only the fifth Briton to break the 10-second barrier for the 100 metres, running 9.96 seconds in 2014.
He won 4x100m relay gold at the 2017 world championships in London.
At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics he raced in the 4x100m final but tested positive for two banned substances, which led to his British team being stripped of their silver medal.
He was subsequently cleared of intentionally taking prohibited substances.