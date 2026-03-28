UAE announces end of unstable weather, conditions return to normal

Authorities confirm stable weather conditions across the UAE after recent rain alerts
Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, has announced the end of the recent weather situation and confirmed that conditions across the country have stabilised.
The announcement followed a meeting of the Joint Assessment Team for Meteorological and Tropical Situations, attended by relevant authorities including the National Center of Meteorology, to review the latest developments in the UAE’s weather over the past few days.
Officials reviewed the latest report from the National Center of Meteorology, which confirmed that the weather disturbance has ended and conditions have returned to normal across the country.
The team praised the Ministry of Interior and other concerned authorities for their high level of readiness and swift response during the weather situation. Officials also emphasised the importance of monitoring updates and relying only on official sources.
Authorities noted that the integrated response demonstrates strong cooperation between government entities, helping to protect communities, enhance public safety, and strengthen the UAE’s preparedness for future emergencies.