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UAE rain forecast: When will showers return this week?

Saturday’s weather would be humid in some inland areas, with partly cloudy skies

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Rain expected again across UAE as unstable weather continues
Rain expected again across UAE as unstable weather continues
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set to experience unstable weather conditions over the coming days, beginning with a noticeable drop in temperatures on Saturday, followed by a brief period of relative stability.

Rainfall chances are expected to return by mid-week and continue into early April, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

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Saturday: humid mornings, cooler temperatures

Saturday will be humid in some inland areas in the morning, with partly cloudy skies and lower temperatures. North-westerly winds are expected at light to moderate speeds of 15–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, causing blowing dust. Seas are forecast to be rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Sunday: Fair to partly cloudy, dusty at times

Conditions on Sunday are expected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with similar north-westerly winds and occasional dust. Sea conditions will range from moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and remain rough in the Oman Sea.

Monday: partly cloudy, cloud formation at night

Monday is forecast to see generally fair to partly cloudy skies, with cloud formation over western areas and islands, particularly at night. Winds will continue at similar speeds, and seas will range between moderate and rough in both bodies of water.

Tuesday: Chance of rainfall

Cloud cover is expected to increase on Tuesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and a chance of light to moderate rainfall across scattered areas. Temperatures will rise slightly. Winds are expected to shift to south-easterly to north-easterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, while seas will be slight to moderate.

Wednesday: Heavy rainfall expected

On Wednesday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will continue, with light to moderate rainfall in several areas. Heavier showers are possible in northern and eastern regions during the daytime. Temperatures are expected to fall, particularly in western areas.

Winds will shift from south-easterly and north-easterly to north-westerly and south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh and strong at times over the sea, reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

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