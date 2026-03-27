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OPINION

Brighter days ahead: The UAE shows collective strength in week of challenges

Loss, rain and conflict test resilience, but unity and hope endure

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Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief
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The sun shines again over Dubai after storms washed over the UAE
The sun shines again over Dubai after storms washed over the UAE
Manjusha Radhakrishnan

They say storms force trees to grow deeper roots. Rarely has that felt more true than it does this week.

Since yesterday, our thoughts have been with the families of the two innocent people killed in Abu Dhabi following blatant aggression from Iran. These tragic losses bring the total to 11 lives taken since the US-Israel-Iran war began. It’s a sobering reminder of the human cost behind the flagrant attacks on a country that has wanted no part in conflict.

We’ve also been living through days of dark skies, heavy rain, and flashes of lightning. The atmosphere has mirrored the mood: heavier, more uncertain, more testing. It has been a week that has challenged us all.

And yet, as the clouds begin to part and the sun edges back through, there is a quiet but powerful reminder: difficult times do pass. Light does return.

There are tentative signs that dialogue, not conflict, may yet take centre stage. Behind the rhetoric, conversations appear to be stirring. We can only hope they gather pace because words and not weapons are what the world needs now.

In the meantime, we are not unlike those trees. With every challenge, our roots as individuals and as a community grow stronger. We become more grounded in our values, more protective of what matters, and more connected to one another. Together, we endure.

Speaking at the Human Rights Council this week, Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE’s Permanent Representative in Geneva, reminded the world that this nation is built on “good neighbourliness and bridge-building,” guided by a leadership that believes in dignity, tolerance, coexistence, and the rejection of hatred.

These are not just ideals, they are the very reasons many of us call the United Arab Emirates home. When those values are tested, we stand united. As he noted, recent events have only highlighted the resilience of our institutions, the strength of our society, and the determination of our people.

 It’s a sentiment many of us feel instinctively: we are not isolated trees in a storm. We are a forest that will continue to thrive and bloom through the worst of weather.

In fact, one of the most striking symbols of that resilience came in an unexpected form this week: the opening of Primark at Dubai Mall. It may seem like a small thing, but it speaks volumes. Crowds gathered, laughter echoed, and life felt reassuringly normal.

John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, put it simply as he guided Gulf News around the massive new store that the conglomerate is managing.

"I’ve been in Dubai now for 25 years, and I’ve seen all the ups and downs," he said. "I think Dubai will come back stronger. I truly believe that. And as a company, we truly believe that, and we’re very, very proud to be part of the UAE story."

You may also have noticed a subtle change to the Gulf News masthead this week. We’ve retained the blue of Ramadan as we write a new chapter in that ever evolving story of the UAE.

We’ve also added a line: “Trusted news since 1978”. It’s more than a tagline. It’s a commitment to you, our readers, that we will continue to tell the story of these seven emirates with accuracy, care, and responsibility, no matter the challenges we face.

As we head into the weekend, here’s hoping for clearer skies - both above us and ahead of us.

Mark Thompson
Mark ThompsonEditor-in-Chief
Mark is a seasoned media executive specialising in digital publishing and audience growth, now proudly serving as Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News in Dubai. He brings a blend of editorial leadership, digital strategy and international media experience. Previously, Mark has edited several local and regional media brands in the UK and worked as a director across major national publishers. A very proud dad-of-two boys, Middlesbrough FC fan and a lover of most things with engines, especially motorbikes.
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