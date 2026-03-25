Inside Primark’s Dubai Mall global flagship: The prices, the pyjamas, and the plan

Dubai: There is something quietly defiant about opening a 7,000-square-metre fashion store in the middle of the ongoing regional uncertainty.

At the brand new Primark store in Dubai Mall, the first of its kind, racks are lined, tills are ready, and 601 employees stand poised for opening day. Outside, the world feels unsettled. Inside, it feels… oddly normal.

Or perhaps, intentionally so. “We’re very excited to open this particular store this coming Thursday,” John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, told Gulf News while standing beneath the bright lights of the new Primark flagship in Dubai Mall.

It is big. It is busy. And it is full of clothes that feel soft to the touch and, more importantly, easy on the wallet.

Hadden is proudly wearing Primark from head to toe. Trainers included.