Primark opens second Dubai store at City Centre Mirdif in partnership with Alshaya Group

Jose Luis Martinez De Larramendi, Director of International Expansion at Primark, said: “We’re delighted to open our second store in Dubai at City Centre Mirdif, just two weeks after we opened the doors at Dubai Mall. There has already been a fantastic response from customers, and it’s clear there’s a strong appetite for Primark’s offering in the UAE. Opening in Mirdif allows us to reach even more customers across the city and, together with our partners at Alshaya Group, this marks another important step in building our presence in Dubai and across the wider region.”