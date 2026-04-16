Primark opens second Dubai store at City Centre Mirdif in partnership with Alshaya Group

Primark is set to open 3rd Dubai store at MOE, followed by Bahrain & Qatar later this year
Kuwait: Primark, the international fashion retailer known for its affordable fashion and everyday essentials, has officially opened its second store in Dubai in partnership with Alshaya Group, at City Centre Mirdif. Arriving just two weeks after Primark’s highly anticipated UAE debut at Dubai Mall, this second store opening highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to the region.
The opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Ghansham “G” Pindoria, Vice President of Primark Middle East, alongside Andre Melo, Managing Director, UAE Majid Al Futtaim Malls, Huda Almazmi, Associate Director of City Centre Mirdif, and Mohammed Feras Arayqat, VP Retail Calendar and Promotions at Dubai Festival Retail Establishment, who together celebrated the continued growth of Primark in Dubai.
The Primark City Centre Mirdif store spans over 35,000 square feet of shopping space, set across one sales floor and will employ over 300 colleagues. Located in one of the city’s most established, family-centric neighborhoods, the store offers a fresh, modern retail environment, bringing Primark’s unique offering to even more customers in Dubai.
Shoppers can explore Primark’s full range of fashion, beauty and homeware offering customers a spacious and modern retail environment that reflects Primark’s global store experience - all at the unbeatable prices the retailer is known for. It also features exclusive collaborations, including world-famous brands such as Disney, NBA and NFL, alongside the retailer’s more premium range The Edit, available across men’s, women’s, younger kids and home.
Jose Luis Martinez De Larramendi, Director of International Expansion at Primark, said: “We’re delighted to open our second store in Dubai at City Centre Mirdif, just two weeks after we opened the doors at Dubai Mall. There has already been a fantastic response from customers, and it’s clear there’s a strong appetite for Primark’s offering in the UAE. Opening in Mirdif allows us to reach even more customers across the city and, together with our partners at Alshaya Group, this marks another important step in building our presence in Dubai and across the wider region.”
Ghansham “G” Pindoria, Vice President of Primark Middle East added: “Opening our doors at City Centre Mirdif marks an exciting new chapter for Primark in the UAE. Following the incredible response to our debut in Dubai, this new store allows us to connect with even more customers, bringing Primark’s unique blend of fashion, style, and affordability even closer to Mirdif and the wider neighboring communities. We are proud to deliver an engaging in-store experience while staying true to what Primark stands for – great fashion accessible to all.”
Primark’s growth in Dubai will continue with the upcoming launch of its third location at Mall of the Emirates later this spring. Throughout 2026, Primark and Alshaya Group will further expand the brand’s presence across the Middle East, including new markets in Bahrain (City Centre Bahrain) and Qatar (Doha Festival City), bringing Primark’s international footprint to 21 markets worldwide.