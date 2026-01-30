New openings take Sava stores to six emirates across the UAE
Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim has opened two new Sava discount stores in the UAE, expanding its footprint, just ahead of Ramadan.
The new stores have opened in Ras Al Khaimah – Dahan, which launched on January 29, and Al Ain – Al Mutarid, which is set to open on January 31 at 10am.
With these additions, Sava stores are now present across six emirates.
Sava is fully owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim and was launched as the group’s homegrown discount retail concept, aimed at value-conscious shoppers.
The format, launched in October 2025, focuses on keeping prices low by offering a limited, carefully selected range of products, most of which are sold under Sava’s own labels. According to the company, more than 90 per cent of products sold at Sava are exclusive private-label items, sourced from the UAE and Europe.
Private-label items are products manufactured by a third-party contractor and sold under a retailer's own brand name.
Shoppers can choose from around 1,800 products, alongside 200 weekly offers, covering everyday grocery and household needs.
“SAVA stores are now available across six emirates in the UAE, delivering on its promise of ‘Simply Unbeatable Value’ by bringing convenient shopping and affordable, high-quality everyday essentials closer to value-conscious customers,” the company said in a statement.
The expansion comes as UAE consumers, across nationalities, remain focused on stretching household budgets, particularly for daily essentials, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Sava was launched by Majid Al Futtaim as part of a broader push into value-led retail, alongside its long-established supermarket and hypermarket businesses.
The group has operated grocery stores in the region since 1995, when it introduced modern grocery retail to Middle Eastern markets.
In recent years, Majid Al Futtaim’s retail operations have also faced challenges in some Arab markets. Its Carrefour stores were closed in several countries amid consumer boycotts. The group has continued to operate Carrefour stores in the UAE and other markets, while also investing in new formats such as Sava.
Majid Al Futtaim said Sava’s focus is on simple layouts, smaller stores and private-label products, allowing it to keep prices competitive while maintaining consistent quality.
