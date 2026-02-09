GOLD/FOREX
Carrefour debuts KASA in the UAE

The move makes premium sustainable European homeware accessible

Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in the UAE, has debuted KASA, a new European premium homeware brand offering sustainable, high-quality, and affordable solutions for modern living. KASA’s premium product ranges are now available both in select stores and online, offering a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.

Partnering with SONAE MC, Carrefour expands its homeware range with design-led essentials. The collection includes linens, tableware, cookware, small appliances, home décor, and kitchen items – all designed to deliver lasting value. Well established in Europe, KASA is known for its durable craftsmanship, and practical design, with cast iron cookware among its key premium ranges.

This launch supports Carrefour’s evolution as a one-stop destination for everyday living, reinforcing its commitment to providing sustainable, quality products at accessible price points.

KASA’s European range utilises more responsible materials, and packaging, designed for durability, thoughtful design and accessible pricing.

