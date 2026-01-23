GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
SOCO opens in Dubai: Inside the new MAF social gaming hub; entry prices revealed

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment's latest venture showcases shifts towards experiences

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
SOCO, Majid Al Futtaim’s new social entertainment venue, has opened at City Centre Mirdif in Dubai.
Majid Al Futtaim

Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment - the entertainment division of the retail conglomerate - has opened SOCO, a new social entertainment venue, at City Centre Mirdif.

This marks the retail giant's latest investment in experience-led leisure as shopping malls look to drive footfall and dwell time beyond traditional retail.

The 2,700-square-metre venue is operated by Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment and combines gaming, food and group activities within a single paid-entry ecosystem, it explained.

Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said, “We wanted to create a space where friendly competition and community meet, making sure every visit is more than just a day out—it is a story to share.

“By bringing together the best new games, great food, and a high-energy atmosphere, we’re changing the way families and friends spend time together. SOCO isn’t just a place to play; it’s a social hub where everyone belongs," he said.

A new format

SOCO brings together bowling, arcade-style games, racing simulators, digital shooting experiences, karaoke rooms, augmented reality darts and multi-sport simulators.

Rather than operating as a classic family entertainment centre or a bar-led venue, SOCO is positioned as a social gaming format, encouraging group visits and longer stays. Food and drink are integrated into the experience rather than treated as an add-on.

Clear pricing and spend model

Entry and in-venue spending at SOCO is managed through a prepaid SOCO Card.

  • Minimum top-up: Dh50

  • Games: start from Dh10

  • Private VIP rooms: from Dh899 for two hours (up to 12 people)

The model allows visitors to combine multiple activities and food purchases during a single visit, increasing per-customer spend.

Food as part of the revenue mix

SOCO includes a dining offering inspired by global street food, designed for sharing and group dining.

The food operation is embedded within the gaming space, reflecting a broader industry trend where entertainment venues rely on food and beverage sales to support margins.

SOCO adds to Majid Al Futtaim’s fast- expanding entertainment portfolio, which includes cinemas and large-scale leisure attractions. The opening signals a continued push into “eatertainment” — formats that blend gaming, dining and social interaction.

