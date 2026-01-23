Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment's latest venture showcases shifts towards experiences
Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment - the entertainment division of the retail conglomerate - has opened SOCO, a new social entertainment venue, at City Centre Mirdif.
This marks the retail giant's latest investment in experience-led leisure as shopping malls look to drive footfall and dwell time beyond traditional retail.
The 2,700-square-metre venue is operated by Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment and combines gaming, food and group activities within a single paid-entry ecosystem, it explained.
Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said, “We wanted to create a space where friendly competition and community meet, making sure every visit is more than just a day out—it is a story to share.
“By bringing together the best new games, great food, and a high-energy atmosphere, we’re changing the way families and friends spend time together. SOCO isn’t just a place to play; it’s a social hub where everyone belongs," he said.
SOCO brings together bowling, arcade-style games, racing simulators, digital shooting experiences, karaoke rooms, augmented reality darts and multi-sport simulators.
Rather than operating as a classic family entertainment centre or a bar-led venue, SOCO is positioned as a social gaming format, encouraging group visits and longer stays. Food and drink are integrated into the experience rather than treated as an add-on.
Entry and in-venue spending at SOCO is managed through a prepaid SOCO Card.
Minimum top-up: Dh50
Games: start from Dh10
Private VIP rooms: from Dh899 for two hours (up to 12 people)
The model allows visitors to combine multiple activities and food purchases during a single visit, increasing per-customer spend.
SOCO includes a dining offering inspired by global street food, designed for sharing and group dining.
The food operation is embedded within the gaming space, reflecting a broader industry trend where entertainment venues rely on food and beverage sales to support margins.
SOCO adds to Majid Al Futtaim’s fast- expanding entertainment portfolio, which includes cinemas and large-scale leisure attractions. The opening signals a continued push into “eatertainment” — formats that blend gaming, dining and social interaction.
