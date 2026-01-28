GOLD/FOREX
Primark reveals new Middle East stores

The retailer is expanding further in the region this year

A Primark store in France. File photo.
AFP-GABRIEL BOUYS

Primark is officially coming to Dubai very soon. In addition to three UAE stores, the retailer confirmed further expansion into the Middle East with stores in Qatar and Bahrain by the end of 2026.

Primark first opened in the GCC in Kuwait in October 2025. The UAE will be the next market with three stores slated to open this year. The retailer will open its first Dubai store in Dubai Mall on Thursday, March 26, followed by City Centre Mirdif in April and Mall of the Emirates in May.

Primark Bahrain

Primark will open in City Centre Bahrain this year.

Primark Qatar

Primark will open its first Qatar store in Doha Festival City. No exact opening date has been confirmed.

The affordable retailer has further expansion plans internationally, including its first flagship store in Manhattan, New York in this spring.

With the expansion into the GCC, Primark will operate in 21 countries by the end of 2026.

