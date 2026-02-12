Fly to London for just Dh190 in special offer

“Bahrain as our strategic aviation hub allows us to connect Asia with the Middle East and Europe more effectively while creating a scalable platform for future growth. Looking ahead, we will deepen partnerships with airports, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to unlock new demand corridors. We are building a growth engine that balances connectivity, commercial performance and operational resilience, while staying true to our value proposition of affordable long-haul travel,” said Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, the airline’s holding company, and Advisor to AirAsia X.