Fly to London for just Dh190 in special offer

Malaysian carrier AirAsia X has launched flights to Bahrain and London, with fares starting from as low as RM99 (around Dh93).
Commencing on June 26, 2026, these routes, both served by A330s, establish Bahrain as the airline’s first global hub, strengthening its role as a key gateway between Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.
The Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain route will operate daily, departing Malaysia at 10pm and arriving in Manama at 12.40am, whereas the flight from Manama will leave at 8.55pm and arrive at 9.55am, the airline said.
The Malaysia-London Gatwick route will follow multiple timings. While departure from Kuala Lumpur is fixed at 10pm daily, the arrival time in London will vary based on the transit time in Bahrain. The flight from Gatwick will depart daily at 10.25am, and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 9.55am the following day after a two-hour transit in Bahrain.
“Bahrain as our strategic aviation hub allows us to connect Asia with the Middle East and Europe more effectively while creating a scalable platform for future growth. Looking ahead, we will deepen partnerships with airports, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to unlock new demand corridors. We are building a growth engine that balances connectivity, commercial performance and operational resilience, while staying true to our value proposition of affordable long-haul travel,” said Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, the airline’s holding company, and Advisor to AirAsia X.
AirAsia X currently serves more than 150 destinations via both long-haul and short-haul routes, and operates nearly 2,000 weekly flights.
The airline has launched introductory first-come first-served promotional fares from RM99 and RM199 (Dh190), all-in-one way respectively from Kuala Lumpur to Bahrain and London, with subsequent fares starting from RM299 and RM399 on both sectors. Flights are available for booking until February 22, 2026 for the travel period between June 26 and November 30.