Pakistan relays US-Iran peace talks, says Ishaq Dar

Dar wrote on X: “There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran.”

Although Iran initially expressed reservations, it is still reviewing the proposal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the talks as “productive,” noting Tehran is exploring an “exit ramp” amid what the US describes as a diminishing capacity to strike US and allied forces.

The statement comes after Iranian officials confirmed that Pakistan had delivered a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. Reports suggest the 15-point plan focuses on limiting Iran’s missile program, halting support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, reopening the Strait of Hormuz as a free maritime corridor, and lifting international sanctions in exchange for cooperation on civilian nuclear energy.

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