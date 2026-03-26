GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan relays US-Iran peace talks, says Ishaq Dar

Deputy PM highlights Islamabad’s role in backchannel diplomacy amid regional conflict

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar says that US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar says that US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan is playing a central role in facilitating indirect talks between the United States and Iran, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday, highlighting Islamabad’s commitment to regional peace and stability.

Dar wrote on X: “There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran.”

Dar added that countries including Turkiye and Egypt are supporting the initiative, and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to lasting stability in the region.

Dar’s post reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering dialogue, saying, “Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond.”

Iran confirmation

The statement comes after Iranian officials confirmed that Pakistan had delivered a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. Reports suggest the 15-point plan focuses on limiting Iran’s missile program, halting support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, reopening the Strait of Hormuz as a free maritime corridor, and lifting international sanctions in exchange for cooperation on civilian nuclear energy.

Proposal review

Although Iran initially expressed reservations, it is still reviewing the proposal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the talks as “productive,” noting Tehran is exploring an “exit ramp” amid what the US describes as a diminishing capacity to strike US and allied forces.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan stands “ready and honoured” to host meaningful and conclusive US-Iran talks, a message echoed by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump participating in a phone call in his conference room in a file picture. Diplomatic activity has shifted into high gear after US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that Iran was in talks to end the conflict — a claim Tehran has denied.

How nations are pushing diplomacy to end the war

3m read
Pakistan Embassy in UAE to assist family of national who died in Dubai and arrange repatriation

Pakistan embassy steps in after driver’s death in Dubai

1m read
Illustrative image. Dar Al Ber’s support reflects ongoing commitment to social stability and reconciliation.

Charity drive helps release 18 Emiratis from debt cases

2m read
When you try to avoid a conversation, the child tries to draw their own conclusions by reading on the internet, and possibly making themselves more anxious in the future.

How to explain the US-Israel war on Iran to your child

5m read