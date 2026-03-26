Pakistan relays US-Iran peace talks, says Ishaq Dar

Deputy PM highlights Islamabad’s role in backchannel diplomacy amid regional conflict
Dubai: Pakistan is playing a central role in facilitating indirect talks between the United States and Iran, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday, highlighting Islamabad’s commitment to regional peace and stability.
Dar wrote on X: “There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran.”
Dar added that countries including Turkiye and Egypt are supporting the initiative, and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to lasting stability in the region.
Dar’s post reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering dialogue, saying, “Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond.”
The statement comes after Iranian officials confirmed that Pakistan had delivered a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. Reports suggest the 15-point plan focuses on limiting Iran’s missile program, halting support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, reopening the Strait of Hormuz as a free maritime corridor, and lifting international sanctions in exchange for cooperation on civilian nuclear energy.
Although Iran initially expressed reservations, it is still reviewing the proposal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the talks as “productive,” noting Tehran is exploring an “exit ramp” amid what the US describes as a diminishing capacity to strike US and allied forces.
Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan stands “ready and honoured” to host meaningful and conclusive US-Iran talks, a message echoed by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform.