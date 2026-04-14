Pakistani expats in Dubai express solidarity with UAE leadership

He paid tribute to the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, crediting his vision for transforming the country into a global model of development. He also praised the current leadership, including President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighting the UAE’s status as a hub of stability, tolerance and innovation.