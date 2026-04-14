Pakistani expats in Dubai express solidarity with UAE leadership

Community gathering highlights gratitude, unity and strong Pakistan-UAE ties
Dubai: Members of the Pakistani community in Dubai came together at a special event to express solidarity and appreciation for the leadership and people of the UAE.
The gathering drew a large turnout of expatriates, community leaders and families.
The event was led by prominent Pakistani community members including Sardar Javed Yaqoob, Fraz Qayyum Chaudhry and Malik Muhammad Ishaq. Addressing attendees, Ishaq described the occasion as more than a formal gathering, calling it “a moment of gratitude, loyalty and heartfelt connection” between the people of Pakistan and the UAE.
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He paid tribute to the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, crediting his vision for transforming the country into a global model of development. He also praised the current leadership, including President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighting the UAE’s status as a hub of stability, tolerance and innovation.
Ishaq said Pakistan-UAE relations extend beyond diplomacy, describing them as “deep-rooted brotherly ties built on history and mutual trust”.
Chairing the event, Yaqoob reiterated the community’s support for the UAE leadership and called for greater organisational unity and youth engagement within the diaspora.
Prominent attendees included Khadim Shaheen, Muhammad Aslam Khaskhaili, Momi Malik, Shakeel Chaichi, Shoulat Chaichi, Zaroof Mian, Imran Ameen Chohan and Rizwan Khokhar.
The event concluded with a message of solidarity and brotherhood, reinforcing the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the UAE.