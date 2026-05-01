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Zayn Malik's family breaks silence on his hospitalisation and makes a request of fans

After his hospitalisation, Zayn Malik’s family thanks fans and asks for donations

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Zayn Malik was hospitalised in April
Zayn Malik was hospitalised in April
Instagram/ Zaynmalik

Dubai: Zayn Malik's family has shared their first public update since the singer was hospitalised earlier this month, thanking fans for their support and asking them to channel their well-wishes into something meaningful.

The former One Direction star was forced to pull out of a series of promotional events for his new album after being admitted to hospital with a mystery illness.

Zayn shared a photo of himself from a hospital bed, saying he was recovering after what he described as a long week. Reports have since suggested he may be seeking treatment from a cardiologist, though the specific nature of his condition has not been confirmed.

What his family said

On 29 April, his cousin Sasha Malik took to Instagram to address the wave of support pouring in from fans. "We're so grateful for everyone who has reached out to send bouquets," she wrote. "Logistically, it just simply can't work, but we appreciate you all so much. Please donate anything you'd like on Zayn's behalf to The Palestine Project."

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Her post also included a statement from North West-based florist The Hidden Bouquet, approved by the Malik family, explaining that due to the volume of requests they were no longer able to take further orders. The statement directed fans to donate to The Palestine Project instead, raising money through Islamic Relief to provide food, clean water, shelter and emergency medical aid to those affected by the conflict in Gaza.

The fundraiser had originally aimed to raise £27,000. Thanks to over 800 supporters, it has already reached that goal, with many leaving personal messages for Zayn alongside their donations.

What this means for his tour

The hospitalisation has already taken a toll on his professional calendar. Zayn missed a fan event in London tied to the release of his new album Konnakol, as well as a scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show. He was also due to perform a special One Night Only show in Kingston on 13 April before the cancellation.

Fans are now hoping he recovers in time for his upcoming world tour, set to be his biggest solo run yet. The tour is scheduled to kick off in Manchester in May 2026, with dates across the UK followed by shows in Los Angeles, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and more, wrapping up in Miami in November.

No further details about the nature of his illness have been shared by the family.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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