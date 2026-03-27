Temperatures expected to drop as showers gradually ease from Saturday
Abu Dhabi: Rain continued to fall across parts of the UAE on Friday evening as the country is still under the influence of a low-pressure system, with showers reported in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Sharjah.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the country is still experiencing unstable weather conditions, with rainfall affecting different areas as the weather system gradually weakens.
NCM said the weather on Saturday is expected to be generally fair to partly cloudy, accompanied by another noticeable drop in temperatures.
Winds are expected to be north-westerly to south-westerly, light to moderate but fresh at times, particularly at sea, with speeds ranging between 15 and 25kph and reaching up to 40kph, raising dust in exposed areas.
Sea conditions are expected to remain rough in the Arabian Gulf, with the first high tide forecast at 08:05 and the first low tide at 16:28. In the Sea of Oman, conditions are also expected to remain rough, with tides forecast throughout the day.
The NCM said the unstable weather conditions are expected to gradually subside from Saturday, with generally fair to partly cloudy skies and slightly lower temperatures, although fresh winds may continue to cause blowing dust in some areas.
On Sunday, the weather is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy in general, with occasional cloud cover in western areas. Winds are forecast to continue from the north-west to south-west, light to moderate and fresh at times, while sea conditions are expected to be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Sea of Oman.
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By Monday, weather conditions are expected to stabilise further, with generally fair to partly cloudy skies and occasional cloud cover in western regions. Winds are expected to remain active at times, while sea conditions are forecast to improve, becoming slight in the Arabian Gulf, although remaining relatively rough in the Sea of Oman.
On Tuesday, conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over some western, southern and eastern areas, as well as offshore islands.
Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-east, freshening at times with speeds of 10 to 25kph and reaching up to 35kph. Sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.