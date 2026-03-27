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Gulf News readers share stunning pictures of lightning and heavy rainfall in the UAE

UAE storms peak with rain, lightning and hail as readers share striking scenes

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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Lightning streaks across the skies of Al Khan, Sharjah, in this striking capture by Nihla Anas.
Lightning streaks across the skies of Al Khan, Sharjah, in this striking capture by Nihla Anas.
Nihla Anas
1/29
Ratul Goswami captures lightning lighting up the skies over Dubai.
Ratul Goswami
2/29
A flash of lightning over Expo Centre, Al Taawun, Sharjah, captured by Resmi Manojkumar.
Resmi Manojkumar
3/29
Lightning lights up Sheikh Zayed Road in this shot by Vidushi Somani.
Vidushi Somani
4/29
Water flows through a wadi in Al Ain after rainfall, captured by Gulf News reader Musthafa Manipuram.
Musthafa Manipuram
5/29
Children splash through rainwater in Dubai in this shot by Anoop Menon.
Anoop Menon
6/29
A rainy day in Abu Dhabi takes on a striking black-and-white charm, captured by Gulf News reader Suganya Shaji.
Suganya Shaji
7/29
Cloudy skies over Dubai, captured by Gulf News reader Abhini Nair.
Abhini Nair
8/29
A rainy moment in Dubai, captured by Ali Mazahir Al Qamari.
Ali Mazahir Al Qamari
9/29
Waterlogged streets in Sharjah, captured by Gulf News reader Ashiq Quba.
Ashiq Quba
10/29
Cloudy skies over Marina Square, Reem Island, captured by Gulf News reader Besintha Marakkarakath.
Besintha Marakkarakath
11/29
Joyful moments as a child enjoys rainy weather, captured by Cesar Parroco.
Cesar Parroco
12/29
A blanket of clouds covers Dubai in this shot by Dinesh Kumar Ganesan.
Dinesh Kumar Ganesan
13/29
Overcast skies hang over Downtown Dubai in this shot by Deepesh Geriani.
Deepesh Geriani
14/29
Waterlogged streets on Al Wahda Street, Sharjah, captured by Gulf News reader Frizi Ortega.
Frizi Ortega
15/29
Cloudy skies over Heera Beach, Sharjah, captured by Gulf News reader Humaira Aijaz.
Humaira Aijaz
16/29
Lightning over Madinat Hind 3 area, captured by Gulf News reader Jennifer McShane Bary.
Jennifer McShane Bary
17/29
Lightning lights up the skies over Dubai, captured by Gulf News reader Jerin Joseph Jomy.
Jerin Joseph Jomy
18/29
Cloudy skies captured by Gulf News reader Dr Naveen Aggarwal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
19/29
Reflections shimmer on rain-soaked streets in Dubai, captured by Gulf News reader Mohamed Sharaf.
Mohamed Sharaf
20/29
Waterlogged streets in Sharjah, captured by Gulf News reader Neenu George.
Neenu George
21/29
Rain falls over Dubai in this capture by Gulf News reader Riddhi Goswami.
Riddhi Goswami
22/29
Clouds surround Burj Khalifa in this capture by Gulf News reader Seema Verma.
Seema Verma
23/29
After the rain, a street in Karama reflects the skies, captured by Wasim Chougle.
Wasim Chougle
24/29
After the rain in Dubai Investment Park 2, captured by Gulf News reader Riyaz Ahmed Sayed.
Riyaz Ahmed Sayed
25/29
Cloudy skies over Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, captured by Gulf News reader Sameel Karim.
Sameel Karim
26/29
Thick clouds fill the sky, captured by Gulf News reader Ragid Kader.
Ragid Kader
27/29
A post-rain view of Bur Dubai, captured by Suchith Narayana.
Suchith Narayana
28/29
Rain leaves behind mirror-like reflections in Sharjah, captured by Afi Ahmed.
Afi Ahmed
29/29
Susheela Srivastava
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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