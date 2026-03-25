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Readers capture UAE moments as rain sweeps across

From city streets to skies, readers capture varied scenes across the UAE during rain

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Tiny droplets mark a rainy spell across Dubai captured by Fathima Kafeela. Rain across the UAE brought a change in daily life, with readers capturing scenes from different emirates. From cloudy skies and wet roads to quiet neighbourhoods and city views, the images reflect how rainfall shapes everyday moments and transforms familiar surroundings across the country.
Tiny droplets mark a rainy spell across Dubai captured by Fathima Kafeela. Rain across the UAE brought a change in daily life, with readers capturing scenes from different emirates. From cloudy skies and wet roads to quiet neighbourhoods and city views, the images reflect how rainfall shapes everyday moments and transforms familiar surroundings across the country.
Fathima Kafeela
1/15
Amitabh Sharma captures a cloudy sky over the Dubai skyline.
Amitabh Sharma
2/15
A quiet moment above the rush when it rained, with a pigeon perched over a busy street captured by Dania Adnan.
Dania Adnan
3/15
Asna Akbar captures a cloudy sky over Al Nahda, Sharjah.
Asna Akbar
4/15
Showers drench Al Nahda in Sharjah as a simple cup of tea brings warmth on a cool, rainy day captured by Fazil Babu.
Fazil Babu
5/15
Divya Bharathy Saravanan captures the Burj Khalifa at dusk against Dubai’s vibrant skyline.
Divya Bharathy Saravanan
6/15
Suganya Shaji captures a rainy day in Abu Dhabi as showers cool the atmosphere and bring down temperatures.
Suganya Shaji
7/15
Dubai’s skyline turns moody as clouds gather over Dubai Hills captured by Naresh Bhambhaney.
Naresh Bhambhaney
8/15
Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures Dubai after the rain, showcasing the city’s beauty under all conditions.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
9/15
Families and children enjoy time outdoors on a street in Ras Al Khor captured by Neena Rajesh.
Neena Rajesh
10/15
Sajesh Chedambath captures rain clouds over Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, as seen from his office.
Sajesh Chedambath
11/15
Layers of clouds stretch across the Sharjah skyline, reflecting changing weather conditions in the UAE captured by Muhammad Talha.
Muhammad Talha
12/15
Pankaj Dayal captures a striking cloud formation over Dubai, with Almas Tower rising into the morning sky.
Pankaj Dayal
13/15
A bird soars across the water with Dubai’s skyline silhouetted against the evening glow captured by Niloofar Tavakoli.
Niloofar Tavakoli
14/15
Rainy day charm: A lovebird pauses by the window during showers in the UAE captured by Adeeba Fatima.
Adeeba Fatima.
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A car drives through wet roads as rain falls across the UAE captured by Shaji Ka.
Shaji Ka
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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