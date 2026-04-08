Three injured in Abu Dhabi as debris from interception hits Habshan gas facility

Operations at the gas plant have been suspended temporarily
Abu Dhabi: Two Emiratis and one Indian national sustained minor injuries after falling debris from a successfully intercepted aerial threat struck the Habshan gas processing complex, authorities said, as emergency teams worked to contain several small fires at the site.
Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed the incident was caused by debris following an interception by air defence systems.
Operations at the facility have been temporarily suspended as a precaution while the situation is being assessed.
Authorities said response teams moved quickly to secure the site and manage the incident, adding that further updates will be provided as investigations continue.
Earlier in the morning, Abu Dhabi authorities had reported a fire at the Habshan gas processing facility without detailing the cause.
The public has been urged to rely only on official sources for information and to refrain from sharing rumours or unverified reports.