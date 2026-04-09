Lebanon's General Directorate of Civil Defence announced that the death toll from the Israeli airstrikes that targeted several areas across the country yesterday, particularly the capital Beirut, has risen to 254, with 1,165 people injured.

In a statement, the Directorate said its teams carried out rescue operations, evacuated the injured and transported the dead from the targeted sites, in addition to rescuing a number of individuals trapped under the rubble under extremely dangerous and complex field conditions.

It added that specialised teams continue search and rescue operations and debris removal at several locations, indicating that the toll is likely to rise as field operations continue.