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Israel-Hezbollah strikes continue as UAE seeks clarification on US-Iran ceasefire

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel, citing truce violations after deadly strikes in Lebanon

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A rescue worker extinguishes burning cars at the site of an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon.
A rescue worker extinguishes burning cars at the site of an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon.
AP
Tensions escalate as Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel, citing truce violations following deadly strikes in Beirut that killed 182 people. As France’s Macron pushes to expand the US-Iran ceasefire to Lebanon, Iran warns of sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, diverting vital shipping routes. Follow our live coverage for the latest developments in the region.

Pakistan declares Islamabad holidays ahead of US-Iran talks

Pakistan has declared two days of local holidays in the capital at short notice from Thursday, authorities said, ahead of talks between the United States and Iran due to take place in Islamabad.

No reason was given in the notification issued by the Islamabad district administration late Wednesday, but authorities in the capital have often announced holidays or restrictions for security reasons ahead of high-profile diplomatic events.

254 killed, 1,165 injured in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Lebanon's General Directorate of Civil Defence announced that the death toll from the Israeli airstrikes that targeted several areas across the country yesterday, particularly the capital Beirut, has risen to 254, with 1,165 people injured.

In a statement, the Directorate said its teams carried out rescue operations, evacuated the injured and transported the dead from the targeted sites, in addition to rescuing a number of individuals trapped under the rubble under extremely dangerous and complex field conditions.

It added that specialised teams continue search and rescue operations and debris removal at several locations, indicating that the toll is likely to rise as field operations continue.

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UN chief: Israeli strikes in Lebanon 'grave risk' to US-Iran truce

The United Nations secretary-general on Wednesday warned that ongoing Israeli military activity in Lebanon "poses a grave risk" to the fragile US-Iran truce, his spokesperson said in a statement.

"The ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region. The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities," UN chief Antonio Guterres's spokesman said.

The Lebanese health ministry reported that 182 people were killed and 890 wounded by Israeli strikes on Wednesday.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon aim to drag region into chaos

The Arab Parliament has condemned the attacks carried out by Israeli occupation forces against Lebanon, warning that the escalation is a deliberate attempt to drag the region into "widespread chaos" and instability.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, stated that the military actions have resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties and injuries, alongside significant material damage. He characterised the offensive as a flagrant violation of international law and established norms, noting that the strikes appear designed to undermine ongoing international efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Ahmed Al Yamahi called for immediate intervention from the international community to halt the targeting of vital facilities, civilian sites, and infrastructure. He further reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with Lebanon, pledging support for the country as it attempts to overcome the current crisis.

Hezbollah says fired rockets towards Israel in response to 'violation' of ceasefire

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon said its military unit fired rockets towards Israel in response to ceasefire "violation".

Trump considers 'punishing' certain Nato members, removing US troops from 'unhelpful' countries

Trump is considering a plan to punish Nato members he believes were unhelpful to the US and Israel in the Iran War, removing US troops out of member countries deemed unhelpful to the war effort, as per US media reports.

Iran announces alternative routes in Hormuz strait

Iran announced alternative routes on Thursday for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the risk of sea mines in the main zone of the vital waterway.

Tehran has agreed to temporarily reopen the strait, through which one-fifth of the world's oil usually passes, as part of a two-week truce.

"All ships intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are hereby notified that in order to comply with the principles of maritime safety and to be protected from possible collisions with sea mines...they should take alternative routes for traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement quoted by local media.

The statement shared instructions for an alternative entry and exit route through the strait.

Bahrain FM discusses regional developments with Spanish counterpart

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, received a telephone call from José Manuel Albares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain.

Emir of Qatar, French President discuss latest regional, international developments

The leaders of Qatar and France discussed the latest regional and international developments, particularly the Iran-US ceasefire agreement, and international efforts to solidify the truce. During the phone call between Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, they discussed the political and economic implications of the truce.

Both sides emphasised the importance of reaching a comprehensive agreement that guarantees a permanent ceasefire involving all parties, especially given its impact on the stability of global energy markets and international maritime traffic, and the importance of ensuring the security of maritime routes and freedom of navigation.

Iran warns it will 'respond' if Israeli attacks on Lebanon don't stop immediately

Iran has warns it will "respond" if Israeli attacks on Lebanon don't stop immediately.

Earlier, Israel and the US said Lebanon is not included in a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel struck "the greatest blow" to Hezbollah in strikes on Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump will "continue to discuss" with Netanyahu the idea of including Lebanon in an Iran war ceasefire deal. Beirut was drawn into the war after Iran-backed group Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, launched attacks on Israel.

Ceasefire hangs in the balance as war flares in Lebanon

Amid conflicting claims, the fragile two-week truce between Iran and the United States hangs in the balance, with Tehran threatening to resume hostilities as Israel launched a major bombardment of Lebanon.

Washington and Tehran both claimed victory after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and negotiations aimed at ending a war that has killed thousands across the Middle East and sparked global economic upheaval.

At the same time, Iran has warned ships near the Strait of Hormuz that they must seek permission from its naval forces before transiting the critical waterway, underscoring Tehran’s continued grip over the strategic chokepoint despite a ceasefire agreement.

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor and Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor

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