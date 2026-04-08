Inside Iran’s new 10-point plan: Can it end the war?

Hormuz reopening and sanctions relief at heart of proposal
Iran has put forward a sweeping 10-point plan to secure an end to its war with the United States and Israel, centring on a permanent halt to hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of sanctions, as both sides agreed to a fragile two-week ceasefire to allow negotiations.
The proposal, described by US President Donald Trump as “workable”, forms the basis of expected talks in the coming days, even as major differences remain over key demands, including sanctions relief, regional security and Iran’s nuclear programme.
The plan emerges at a critical moment, with Washington and Tehran agreeing to a temporary truce aimed at preventing a wider regional escalation.
Under the ceasefire terms, the United States will pause military operations, while Iran has agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for safe passage for an initial two-week period. The waterway, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass, had been effectively disrupted during the conflict, triggering sharp volatility in global energy markets.
The agreement was reached following mediation efforts led by Pakistan, with talks expected to begin in Islamabad later this week. The negotiations are intended to move beyond the temporary truce toward a more permanent settlement.
Iran’s proposal builds on earlier exchanges between the two sides. A previous US-led framework had called for an immediate ceasefire, limits on Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, and curbs on its regional influence — conditions Tehran rejected as insufficient and one-sided.
Instead, Iran’s latest plan outlines a broader settlement that links de-escalation to long-term guarantees, economic relief and regional security arrangements.
At the heart of Iran’s position is the insistence on a permanent end to the war, rather than a temporary ceasefire, alongside guarantees against future attacks.
The proposal also calls for the lifting of all US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and an end to hostilities involving Iran and its regional allies.
In return, Tehran has signalled readiness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ensure secure navigation, a move that has already helped ease pressure on global oil markets following the ceasefire announcement.
Iran has also indicated it would not seek nuclear weapons, while maintaining its right to enrichment — a point that remains a major sticking issue with Washington.
Complete cessation of the war on Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen
Complete and permanent cessation of the war on Iran with no time limit
Ending all conflicts in the region in their entirety
Reopening the Strait of Hormuz
Establishing a protocol to ensure freedom and security of navigation
Full payment of compensation for reconstruction costs to Iran
Full commitment to lifting sanctions on Iran
Release of Iranian funds and frozen assets held by the United States
Iran commits to not seeking nuclear weapons
Immediate ceasefire across all fronts upon approval
Trump described the agreement as a success for the United States.
“It’s a significant proposal. It’s a significant step.”
He added earlier that the ceasefire represented a “total and complete victory” for Washington.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran would allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the truce.
At the same time, Iranian officials have maintained that any lasting agreement must address sanctions and security guarantees, signalling that negotiations are likely to be complex.
The ceasefire does not fully extend across the region, with Israel indicating that its operations in Lebanon would continue, even as broader diplomatic efforts unfold.
This reflects the wider complexity of the conflict, which spans multiple fronts and involves Iran-backed groups across the Middle East.
The war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, has triggered one of the most serious regional crises in recent years, disrupting global energy flows and raising fears of a wider economic fallout.
The Strait of Hormuz has been at the centre of the conflict, with its closure or disruption carrying immediate consequences for global oil and gas supplies.
While the current ceasefire offers a temporary reprieve, the success of upcoming negotiations will determine whether it leads to a lasting settlement or merely delays further escalation.
- with inputs from agencies