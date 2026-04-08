Trump hails ceasefire on Truth Social, predicting a 'Golden Age' for the Middle East
Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States will help with traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Washington and Tehran agreed to a truce.
The countries agreed to a two-week ceasefire barely an hour before Trump's Wednesday deadline to obliterate Iran was set to expire.
Tehran later said it had agreed to safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil which has been virtually paralysed for weeks by the Middle East war, pushing up prices for crude and related products worldwide.
"The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said hours earlier that safe passage through the Strait will be possible "via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."
Trump said in his Truth Social post that the United States will be "loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just "hangin' around" in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will."
The US president's tone contrasted starkly with his threat last week to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Ages."
"Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!" Trump wrote on Wednesday.
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.
“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!
“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.
“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”