GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE air defences intercept 17 ballistic missiles and 35 drones

Ministry of Defense affirms that it is on high alert, readiness to deal with any threats

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE air defences intercept 17 ballistic missiles and 35 drones
Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Defence announced that on 8th April 2026, UAE air defence systems successfully engaged 17 ballistic missile and 35 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the onset of these blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 UAV’s.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

No martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached two, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The total number of injuries has reached 224 since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE air defence systems engage missile, UAV threats; residents urged to stay safe

UAE residents told situation safe after emergency alert

2m read
Falling debris reported after UAE intercepts threats

Falling debris reported after UAE intercepts threats

1m read
UAE flag

UAE: 11 dead, 188 hurt since start of Iranian attacks

1m read
Residents urged to rely on official updates after emergency alert

UAE residents told situation safe after emergency alert

1m read