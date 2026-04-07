Visit underscores resilience and real-time coordination of Abu Dhabi’s health system
Abu Dhabi: Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), visited Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to check on the condition of individuals receiving care following recent regional events and to review their treatment plans.
The visit was coordinated with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi (ECDC).
Al Mansoori was accompanied by Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH; Dr Marwan Alkaab, CEO of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City; Dr Rashid Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre; and Dr Abdulla Rashid Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector at ECDC.
During the visit, Al Mansoori met with patients and their families and received a detailed briefing from medical teams on case progress and treatment pathways.
The discussions emphasised the importance of integrated care that addresses both medical and human needs.
The safety, wellbeing and care of our community is always our priority. Meeting patients and their families today is a powerful reminder of this responsibility.Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori
Al Mansoori reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system continues to operate efficiently, supported by an integrated, intelligence-led infrastructure that allows real-time coordination, anticipates demand, and ensures continuity of care under all conditions.
He highlighted the central role of the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre (UMOC) in enabling predictive coordination and rapid response across the healthcare ecosystem.
“The safety, wellbeing and care of our community is always our priority,” said Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori.
“Meeting patients and their families today is a powerful reminder of this responsibility. Abu Dhabi’s health system remains fully operational, resilient, and seamlessly coordinated to maintain continuity of services and ensure ongoing care for every person. Through real-time monitoring and response, we uphold the highest standards to support the health and wellbeing of our community.”