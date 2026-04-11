Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City renews Baby-Friendly Hospital accreditation

Reaccreditation underscores WHO-aligned breastfeeding care for mothers and newborns
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), has successfully renewed its accreditation as a “Baby-Friendly Hospital,” reaffirming its full commitment to implementing the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding issued by the World Health Organization. The hospital ensures the practical application of these standards across all relevant departments, including maternity, postnatal care, and obstetrics and neonatal clinics.
The medical city has embedded robust systems for continuous monitoring and performance measurement, coupled with data analysis and ongoing improvement actions. Policies are regularly updated to align with the latest international recommendations and standards, and are consistently disseminated across all healthcare staff.
Najwa Bouaid, Lactation Consultant at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, stated: “The medical city is dedicated to continuously training its staff through structured programs to ensure they possess the knowledge, skills, and competence required to support breastfeeding. We also focus on raising awareness among mothers, expectant women, and breastfeeding mothers through effective education under the supervision of lactation consultants. The hospital strictly adheres to international and local codes by prohibiting the promotion of breast milk substitutes, while also fostering a supportive work environment through the provision of dedicated lactation rooms for mothers and employees.”
She added that the consistent and integrated application of these practices plays a key role in successfully achieving reaccreditation. She noted that the total number of outpatient visits in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department reached approximately 22,001 in 2025, compared to 15,854 in 2024. Meanwhile, outpatient visits in the Neonatal Department totaled around 1,302 in 2025, up from 1,025 in 2024.
Bouaid emphasized that this increase reflects patients’ growing confidence in the expertise of medical staff, the quality of advanced diagnostic technologies, and the modern facilities offered by the medical city. It also presents an opportunity to enhance health awareness, support families, and encourage breastfeeding by highlighting its benefits.
She further explained that obtaining the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) accreditation has a direct and positive impact on the health and well-being of both mothers and newborns. It ensures a healthier start for infants through early and exclusive breastfeeding, which strengthens immunity and reduces the risk of infections and diseases. It also promotes early mother-infant bonding, enhancing emotional connection and contributing to the newborn’s psychological stability and overall health.
Additionally, breastfeeding support helps reduce maternal health risks, such as postpartum hemorrhage, aids faster uterine recovery, and lowers the likelihood of certain diseases in the future. Continuous support is also provided to mothers facing challenges through dedicated lactation consultants who help them overcome barriers to breastfeeding.
She concluded: “In essence, this accreditation enables healthcare institutions to deliver evidence-based care for mothers and newborns, ensuring better health outcomes.”
Bouaid highlighted the importance of empowering mothers and supporting their role by providing a nurturing environment that enhances their confidence and ability to care for their children effectively. This aligns with broader efforts to invest in future generations by prioritizing children’s health during their early developmental stages—considered a cornerstone for building a healthy and sustainable society, and a key pillar of the Year of the Family.
She also underscored the role of community awareness in promoting breastfeeding culture and healthy practices, which contributes to improving overall family quality of life and encouraging healthier lifestyles. She noted that Baby-Friendly Hospital accreditation goes beyond enhancing healthcare services, extending to a broader vision of supporting families as a fundamental pillar of society.