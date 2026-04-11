Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City renews Baby-Friendly Hospital accreditation

Najwa Bouaid, Lactation Consultant at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, stated: “The medical city is dedicated to continuously training its staff through structured programs to ensure they possess the knowledge, skills, and competence required to support breastfeeding. We also focus on raising awareness among mothers, expectant women, and breastfeeding mothers through effective education under the supervision of lactation consultants. The hospital strictly adheres to international and local codes by prohibiting the promotion of breast milk substitutes, while also fostering a supportive work environment through the provision of dedicated lactation rooms for mothers and employees.”