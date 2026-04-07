Israeli military announces 'wave' of air strikes on Iran

Israeli strikes hit Iranian infrastructure as Washington deems ceasefire plan insufficient
Israel's military announced a "wave" of air strikes on Iran after US President Donald Trump's said that a truce proposal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran from international mediators was not yet enough.
"A short while ago, the IDF completed an air strike wave with the aim of damaging Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran and additional areas across Iran," the Israeli military wrote on its official Telegram channel.