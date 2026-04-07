GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Oil climbs, stocks slip as Iran deadline keeps markets on edge

Investors stay cautious as Trump deadline, oil surge and rate outlook weigh on markets

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oil up, S&P 500 futures drop before Iran deadline
Oil up, S&P 500 futures drop before Iran deadline
Bloomberg

Dubai: Oil prices moved higher on Tuesday while equities lost momentum, with investors pulling back ahead of a key US deadline tied to the Iran conflict.

Brent crude climbed above $111 a barrel after volatile swings, continuing a steady upward grind in recent sessions. At the same time, US stock futures fell about 0.5%, while Asian markets struggled to hold early gains, reflecting hesitation across risk assets.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The dollar held firm, reinforcing its role as the preferred haven during the ongoing conflict.

Deadline risk keeps markets in check

Focus remains on the approaching deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to agree to terms that include reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The stakes are high. Any escalation risks further disruption to energy flows, which have already tightened supply and pushed oil prices higher over the past six weeks.

Trading conditions have remained thin following holiday closures, limiting conviction even as headlines continue to drive short-term moves.

Michael Brown, Senior Research Strategist at Pepperstone, said recent sessions reflect a lack of clear direction.

“Trade has been tentative in recent sessions amid a swathe of holiday closures, despite a plethora of catalysts.”

Oil strength complicates policy outlook

Rising oil prices are feeding directly into inflation expectations, complicating the path for central banks.

US Treasury yields edged up to around 4.35%, reinforcing expectations that borrowing costs may stay elevated. That backdrop is reducing appetite for equities while supporting the dollar.

Brown said the current environment limits the Federal Reserve’s ability to respond to softer growth signals.

“The ongoing energy price shock, amid continued conflict in the Middle East, though, obviously prevent the FOMC from easing at this juncture.”

Labour data shows underlying weakness

Recent US economic data has added to the cautious tone.

Payrolls rose by 178,000 in March, but underlying trends point to weaker momentum, with hiring concentrated in a narrow set of sectors and labour force participation falling.

Brown described the data as masking softer conditions beneath the surface, noting that headline strength does not fully reflect the state of the labour market.

Headline-driven market swings

Market direction continues to be shaped more by geopolitical developments than fundamentals.

Equities briefly gained on ceasefire hopes earlier this week before losing momentum as rhetoric around escalation intensified. Oil, meanwhile, has continued to edge higher, supported by supply concerns.

Brown warned against reading too much into short-term moves during thin trading conditions.

“It’s folly to try and extract too much signal from a couple of days of very thin holiday trade.”

What comes next

Attention now turns to upcoming US inflation data, particularly CPI and PCE readings, which will shape expectations around interest rates in the weeks ahead.

Geopolitical developments remain the dominant driver in the near term. Clear progress toward de-escalation could stabilise markets, while further escalation risks pushing oil higher and keeping pressure on equities.

Cautious positioning is likely to persist until there is more clarity on both fronts.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Globally, gold is also in retreat.

Gold down Dh100 in March — will prices fall in April?

3m read
Ship passage through Strait of Hormuz

Why Iran’s $2b oil passage for Trump won't help markets

3m read
The key gold price levels to watch now are the round numbers, $3,900 and $4,000.

Dubai gold prices tick up after recent dip

2m read
Higher shipping costs triggered by the conflict involving Iran are expected to be passed on to consumers worldwide, according to Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Maersk.

Why shoppers worldwide will bear the cost of Iran war

3m read