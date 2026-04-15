US-Iran ceasefire: Trump says the Iran war 'is very close to over'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a “small bit of economic pain” is worth it if it helps secure the world in the long run, as the International Monetary Fund warned the Iran war could push the global economy toward recession.

Bessent argued the conflict is aimed at removing the threat of Iranian nuclear strikes on Western capitals. His remarks highlight the administration’s view that strategic security concerns outweigh the short-term economic cost.

“I wonder what the hit to global GDP would be if a nuclear weapon hit London... I am saying that I am less concerned about short-term forecasts, for long-term security,” he told the BBC.

Bessent said the biggest risk is one people do not realise they are taking. “The biggest risk you can take is one you don't know you were taking. Now we know for a fact that, as the Iranians shot at Diego Garcia, they do have mid-range intercontinental ballistic missiles that could reach London, and we know that they want a nuclear programme,” he said.

His comments came as senior US officials said Iran had uranium enriched to 60% at the start of the war, though Iran does not have nuclear weapons. The UK government has said there is “no assessment” that Iran is trying to target Europe with missiles.

The IMF has warned that the war’s disruption to oil markets, shipping and investor confidence could slow global growth and, in a worse-case scenario, tip the world into recession. Trump also warned the oil prices may remain "elevated" until the November US midterm elections.