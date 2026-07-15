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Tehran declares it will halt obligations under MoU as US resumes strikes and naval blockade

Pakistan-brokered ceasefire deal unravels as both sides trade accusations of breach

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Esmaeil Baqaei , Spokesperson Iran Foreign Office
Esmaeil Baqaei , Spokesperson Iran Foreign Office
(Photo/@IRIMFA_SPOX)

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Tehran no longer considers itself obligated to fulfill parts of its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States, accusing Washington of repeatedly violating the agreement reached last month to halt hostilities.

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Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the agreement is based on the principle of "commitment for commitment," meaning Iran will honour its obligations only if the United States complies with its own.

"As long as America does not act on its promises, no expectations should be held from Iran either," Baghaei said, adding that the MoU has entered a "crisis phase."

The remarks came after the United States resumed military strikes on Iranian targets and reinstated a naval blockade of Iranian ports following renewed fighting around the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump has argued that Iran breached the agreement first and has declared that the memorandum "meant nothing" after Tehran's actions.

MOU called for 60-day ceasefire

The Pakistan-mediated memorandum, signed in June by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, called for an end to military operations, reciprocal commitments by both sides, and negotiations toward a broader agreement within 60 days.

It also envisioned the lifting of restrictions on maritime traffic as tensions eased.

However, the agreement has rapidly unraveled amid fresh US airstrikes, Iranian missile and drone attacks on US facilities and commercial shipping, and Washington's renewed blockade of Iranian ports.

The latest escalation has raised concerns that the ceasefire framework has effectively collapsed, with both sides accusing the other of violating its terms.

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