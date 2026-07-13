US launches fresh Iran strikes: What UAE residents need to know today (July 13)

Gulf nations report attacks, disruptions as key energy route faces new risks
The US military and Iran exchanged further attacks over the weekend, with the conflict spreading concerns across Gulf nations and putting the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the crisis.
The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy and shipping routes, has emerged as the focal point of the standoff, with conflicting claims over its status and growing concerns about the impact on global trade, oil markets and regional stability.
Stay updated on the latest developments: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on US-Iran tensions, Strait of Hormuz security and regional developments.
United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed another wave of strikes against Iran on July 12, hitting dozens of targets across multiple locations using precision weapons.
CENTCOM said the strikes targeted:
Iranian air defence systems
Coastal radar sites
Missile and drone capabilities
Small boats linked to maritime operations
The US military said fighter aircraft, naval vessels, aerial drones and sea drones were used in the operation, aiming to reduce Iran’s ability to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM said the waterway remains open for international shipping, stating that US forces are prepared to maintain freedom of navigation.
Iranian state media reported explosions in several locations, including the port cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask, as well as Qeshm Island.
A security official said one person was killed and four others were wounded after a projectile struck a water pumping station in Mahshahr County, in southwestern Iran’s Khuzestan province. Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that the attack killed one person and injured four others.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed attacks on military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan as part of its retaliatory operations following US strikes on Iran.
Kuwait: The IRGC claimed it targeted Ali Al-Salem Air Base and Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base, saying it destroyed fuel tanks, Patriot air defence systems and a strategic radar facility.
Bahrain: The IRGC claimed it targeted facilities at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base as part of the second phase of its retaliatory operation.
Jordan: The IRGC said it attacked Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base using missiles and drones, claiming the strikes caused fires at fuel depots and ammunition storage facilities.
The claims come amid escalating tensions between Iran, the US and Gulf countries, with regional authorities monitoring security developments closely.
Iran announced another closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, escalating tensions over one of the world’s most important energy routes.
The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman is a key passage for global oil and gas shipments, with a significant share of international energy trade passing through it.
The US military said shipping traffic was continuing through the strait, while Iran maintained restrictions were in place until “stability and calm” were restored.
Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting Jordan, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar on Sunday, escalating tensions in the region following US strikes on Iranian targets.
The UAE said its defence systems engaged Iranian missiles and drones. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority later said that missile threats detected earlier were outside the country’s borders.
Kuwait’s armed forces said they intercepted hostile aerial targets inside Kuwaiti airspace following the attacks.
Qatar said three people, including a child, were injured by falling shrapnel after Iranian attacks targeted the country.
Jordan’s military said three missiles fired from Iranian territory landed at several locations across the kingdom. A military source said the strikes caused no casualties, with damage limited to minor material losses.
Oman’s state news agency reported that sites in the Musandam region were targeted by drones. No casualties were reported.
Oil prices climbed after the latest US strikes and Iran’s announcement over the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose more than 3% to around $78.50 a barrel, while US crude prices also gained more than 3%, reflecting concerns over possible disruptions to global energy supplies.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused the US of using “overt and covert pressure” to prevent progress in talks with Oman over arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran said recent US strikes had undermined diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions.
US President Donald Trump said Iran and the US had been close to reaching an agreement before the latest escalation.
He claimed Tehran had been ready to make concessions before a drone attack on a ship changed the situation.
António Guterres urged the US and Iran to stop the renewed fighting, warning that further escalation could worsen regional instability.
Oman said it rescued 23 crew members from a commercial vessel after a strike forced them to abandon the ship off its coast.
India said one of its nationals remained missing after the incident involving the Cypriot-flagged vessel.
Flight and travel updates: Monitor airline and airport advisories as regional airspace developments continue.
Oil market impact: Rising crude prices could influence global energy markets.
Security updates: Follow official UAE and Gulf authorities for verified information.
Strait of Hormuz developments: Any disruption to shipping could affect regional trade and fuel markets.