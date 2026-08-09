US-Iran conflict: Key updates for UAE residents

Hormuz tensions remain high. Keep an eye out for flight changes if you have travel plans
Diplomatic efforts to calm the conflict between the US and Iran are continuing, but uncertainty remains across the Gulf.
Much of the attention is on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for the region. Iran and Oman are discussing ways to ease restrictions on commercial shipping, but there is no guarantee that an agreement would immediately bring the waterway fully back to normal.
For people living in the UAE, the situation matters because Hormuz is closely tied to the region’s energy exports, shipping and trade.
There are also continued concerns about the safety of commercial vessels. The UAE has reported that an ADNOC-linked tanker came under attack while travelling through Hormuz on August 8, underscoring the risks facing shipping in the area.
For most residents, travel remains the most immediate concern.
UAE airports are operating and many flights are running normally, but the regional situation means schedules can still change at short notice. Flights to destinations including Bahrain and Kuwait remain particularly vulnerable to disruption.
Several international airlines are also operating reduced schedules or continuing to suspend some services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
If you are flying, the safest approach is simple: check your flight status directly with your airline before leaving home. Don't rely solely on an old booking confirmation or information shared online, as schedules can change quickly.
No. However, passengers should allow extra time at the airport, keep an eye on airline messages and make sure their contact details are up to date.
For UAE residents, the bottom line is that life and air travel are continuing, but the regional conflict means plans can still change quickly.