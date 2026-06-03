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UAE strongly condemns terrorist attacks by Iran on Bahrain

Attacks branded a breach of international law and a threat to regional stability

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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UAE strongly condemns terrorist attacks by Iran on Bahrain

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist drone and missile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty, a breach of international law, and a threat to its security and stability, as well as to the safety of its critical infrastructure and civilian facilities.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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