UAE leaders congratulate UK's new PM Andy Burnham

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reaffirm strong ties with Britain
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Andy Burnham on becoming the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "Congratulations to @andyburnham on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I look forward to working together to further build upon the close and longstanding ties between our two countries and peoples."
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated the new British Prime Minister.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said: "I congratulate Mr Andy Burnham on assuming the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. We look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership, deepening economic cooperation, and further developing the exceptional historical ties that bind our two countries for the benefit and prosperity of our two friendly peoples."
Burnham officially took office on Monday after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where he was invited to form a new government following Sir Keir Starmer's resignation.
Earlier, Starmer left Downing Street, saying in his farewell speech that his two years in office had made Britain a better place.
Burnham, 56, becomes the sixth person to serve as British prime minister in the past 10 years. His appointment marks the start of a new chapter in UK politics as the government prepares to set out its agenda.