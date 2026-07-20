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UAE leaders congratulate UK's new PM Andy Burnham

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reaffirm strong ties with Britain

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel wave as they arrive at 10 Downing Street in London, on Monday, July 20, 2026.
Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel wave as they arrive at 10 Downing Street in London, on Monday, July 20, 2026.
AP

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Andy Burnham on becoming the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "Congratulations to @andyburnham on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I look forward to working together to further build upon the close and longstanding ties between our two countries and peoples."

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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated the new British Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said: "I congratulate Mr Andy Burnham on assuming the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. We look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership, deepening economic cooperation, and further developing the exceptional historical ties that bind our two countries for the benefit and prosperity of our two friendly peoples."

Burnham becomes new UK PM

Burnham officially took office on Monday after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where he was invited to form a new government following Sir Keir Starmer's resignation.

Earlier, Starmer left Downing Street, saying in his farewell speech that his two years in office had made Britain a better place.

Burnham, 56, becomes the sixth person to serve as British prime minister in the past 10 years. His appointment marks the start of a new chapter in UK politics as the government prepares to set out its agenda.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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