UAE leaders congratulate UK's new PM Andy Burnham

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "Congratulations to @andyburnham on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I look forward to working together to further build upon the close and longstanding ties between our two countries and peoples."

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said: "I congratulate Mr Andy Burnham on assuming the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. We look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership, deepening economic cooperation, and further developing the exceptional historical ties that bind our two countries for the benefit and prosperity of our two friendly peoples."

Burnham, 56, becomes the sixth person to serve as British prime minister in the past 10 years. His appointment marks the start of a new chapter in UK politics as the government prepares to set out its agenda.

Earlier, Starmer left Downing Street, saying in his farewell speech that his two years in office had made Britain a better place.

Burnham officially took office on Monday after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where he was invited to form a new government following Sir Keir Starmer's resignation.

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