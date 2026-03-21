Tribute to mothers: Sheikh Hamdan renames ‘Housewife’ as ‘Generations Shaper’

Dubai Crown Prince gives mothers new title for shaping future generations
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed the Community Development Authority to replace the title “housewife” with “Generations Shaper”, in a symbolic move announced on Mother’s Day to honour the role of mothers in shaping families and society.
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In a statement issued on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said Mothers are the first school for their children, the place where children learn belonging, responsibility and the values that shape strong nations.
He added: “To all our mothers… Thank you. You are the foundation of everything good. Happy Mother’s Day.”