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Armenia extends visa waiver for UAE, GCC residents as it seeks tourism boost

Move comes as Armenia looks to revive travel demand after regional flight disruptions

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Yerevan, Armenia’s fascinating capital, is a combination of stark Soviet-style architecture and charming old buildings, all set against dramatic snow-topped mountains.
Yerevan, Armenia’s fascinating capital, is a combination of stark Soviet-style architecture and charming old buildings, all set against dramatic snow-topped mountains.
Unsplash

Armenia implemented a full visa-free entry regime specifically tailored to citizens and residents of the GCC region last year on July 1.

The extension applies to citizens of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Oman, as well as foreign nationals holding valid residency permits issued by the UAE, European Union member states, Schengen countries, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and the United States.

Under the updated rules, eligible travellers can enter Armenia without an entry visa and stay for up to 180 days within a one-year period, according to a notice shared by Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with travel companies which Gulf News has seen.

The residence permit must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into Armenia and must be presented either as a physical card or as a sticker placed in the passport.

The revised list of eligible countries includes 111 nationalities. Yemen and Sudan have been removed from the previous list.

Armenia seeks to support tourism growth

The visa waiver extension comes as Armenia works to maintain momentum in its tourism sector.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Economy, 825,384 tourists visited the country between January and May 2026, representing a 19.3 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2025.

“During that period, 825,384 tourists visited Armenia, ensuring a 19.3% increase compared to tourist arrivals in the same period of 2025,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that new direct flights and marketing campaigns in international markets have contributed to growing awareness of Armenia as a tourist destination.

Travel demand affected by regional disruptions

Travel agents in the UAE said demand for Armenia has been affected by recent regional airspace disruptions, particularly the closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted routes connecting parts of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, including Armenia.

TP Sudheesh, General Manager of Deira Travels, said demand for Armenia remains present, but connectivity challenges affected travel plans.

“CIS countries have a rough time due to the conflict as airspace closures make travelling to these states harder,” Sudheesh said.

“Iran traffic resumption hasn’t completely happened. It is just starting... However, seasonal holidays and summer holidays start from day after tomorrow, and demand for travel to Armenia exists,” he added.

For summer travel between July 15 and July 22, economy return airfares from the UAE to Armenia are currently priced between Dh1,802 and Dh2,066, with services operated by Air Arabia and flydubai.

Sudheesh said he expects demand to increase if the current regional ceasefire continues to hold.

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Armenian tourism

Mekhak Apresyan, President of the Armenian Tourism Federation, said Armenia’s tourism numbers had seen a significant increase in the first quarter of 2026, with 453,138 visitors recorded — an 18.2 per cent rise compared with the same period last year.

He said international events hosted in Armenia, including the European Political Community summit, the Armenia-European Union summit and visits by global figures, could contribute to stronger tourism numbers in the coming years.

“One of the distinctive features of this year, the effects of which will become more evident later, is the growing global attention focused on Armenia due to a number of internationally significant events held here,” Apresyan said.

He added that Armenia’s festivals, concerts and sporting events have also helped increase global visibility for the destination.

Armenia has increasingly promoted itself as a tourism destination, with visitors drawn to its cultural sites, landscapes and historical attractions. The country is also working to address travel concerns linked to regional security perceptions, according to Apresyan.

Related Topics:
UAE tourist visa

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