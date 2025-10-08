Deal to develop a nationwide network of Emarat-branded fuel stations across Armenia
Dubai: UAE-based Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) has signed a strategic partnership with MegaTrade, a leading Armenian energy firm under SIL Capital, to launch the Emarat brand in Armenia for the first time.
The agreement will see the two companies develop and operate a nationwide network of Emarat-branded fuel service stations across Armenia. The stations will meet international standards for fuel quality, health, safety, and operational performance, aiming to set new benchmarks in the country’s energy retail sector.
The partnership was formalized at a ceremony held at Albert Hall in Yerevan, attended by Tigran Avinyan, Mayor of Yerevan, and Dr. Nariman Mohd Sharif Abdulla Al Mulla, UAE Ambassador to Armenia. The agreement was signed by Eduard Sukiasyan, Chairman of SIL Capital and shareholder of MegaTrade, and Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat.
Eduard Sukiasyan said the collaboration marks “a new chapter for Armenia’s fuel and energy sector,” adding that the goal is to “offer Armenian consumers services that meet the highest global standards.”
Emarat CEO Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi said the move is part of Emarat’s regional expansion strategy, emphasizing that the partnership will introduce “a trusted brand underpinned by international standards in fuel quality, safety, and customer experience.” He noted that the model is designed to be scalable and sustainable, supporting local expertise and long-term growth.
The collaboration is expected to generate investment, create new jobs, and strengthen Armenia’s role as a regional hub for modern petroleum retail services.
For Emarat, one of the UAE’s most established fuel retail and distribution companies, the deal represents a key milestone in extending its brand footprint beyond the Gulf. For Armenia, it signals the entry of an international energy player with a proven track record in operational excellence and customer service.
