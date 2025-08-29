Montenegro is a paradise for adventure and serenity

Nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean, Montenegro is a hidden gem rich in culture and nature, with breath-taking landscapes ranging from forest-covered mountains to a stunning Adriatic coastline. Montenegro was recognised as the twenty-seventh independent state in the world under the name Principality of Montenegro at the Berlin Congress in 1878. In memory of this event, every year on July 13th, Statehood Day is celebrated. After decades of being part of several unitarist states Montenegro regained its independence on May 21, 2006, which is why this date is celebrated as Independence Day.