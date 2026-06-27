From kitchen helper to culinary mentor: Why this Filipino expat is committed to giving back in the UAE

His greatest achievement is not his career growth but helping others succeed
Dubai: For many expatriates, arriving in the UAE marks the beginning of an uncertain chapter. There are dreams to pursue, sacrifices to make, and countless challenges to overcome.
When Filipino expat Francis Diesto Danganan landed in the UAE in 2003, he was carrying the same hopes shared by millions of overseas workers, the desire to create a better life for his family.
More than 20 years later, Danganan's story is not just about career success. It is about resilience, gratitude, and a belief that true success becomes meaningful only when it is shared with others.
Danganan still remembers why he came to the UAE. Similar to many newcomers, he started wherever opportunity was available.
“I came to the UAE in 2003 with a dream of building a better future for my family and advancing my career. I started my journey as a kitchen helper in a Japanese restaurant. Despite holding a humble position, I was eager to learn and grow,” Danganan told Gulf News.
While others may have seen routine tasks, Danganan saw lessons. Every shift has been a way to improve. Every challenge has been a chance to prove that he was capable of more. That willingness to keep learning has eventually developed the rest of his career.
Success stories often highlight achievements. What have been rarely shown are the difficult moments that happen behind the scenes. For Danganan, life as an expat came with sacrifices familiar to many UAE residents.
“Like many expats, I faced numerous challenges during my early years in the UAE. Adapting to a new culture, being away from family, and proving myself in a highly competitive food industry were not easy,” recalled Danganan.
There have been moments of adjustment, uncertainty, and homesickness. Building a life far from loved ones has required strength and determination. But instead of allowing those challenges to discourage him, he used them as motivation.
The obstacles that have once seemed daunting gradually became stepping stones, teaching him resilience and helping him grow.
As the years passed, Danganan has found more than employment in the UAE, he found a place that encouraged growth.
“The UAE has been instrumental in my development both professionally and personally. It provided me with opportunities to work with diverse teams, learn international culinary standards, and develop leadership skills,” described Danganan.
The country's fast-evolving hospitality sector has demanded constant improvement. Yet some of the most valuable lessons had little to do with food.
“The country's dynamic hospitality industry challenged me to constantly innovate and improve. Beyond my career, the UAE taught me the value of multicultural understanding, professionalism, and community service.”
Those lessons have influenced how he chose to define success.
After years of building his career, Danganan has reached a point where he began reflecting on the people who had helped him along the way. The opportunities he has received, the skills he learned, and the guidance he encountered shaped who he became, and it inspired him to do the same for others.
Today, one of his greatest passions has been helping aspiring chefs find their footing in the industry.
“Giving back to the community is something I am deeply passionate about. As a chef, I believe that knowledge should be shared,” exclaimed Danganan.
He regularly conducts free culinary training sessions for members of the community and aspiring cooks looking to improve their skills. He also mentors culinary students and young chefs, helping them prepare for careers in the hospitality industry.
Through the Philippine Chefs Association UAE, he supports educational programmes, culinary workshops, and community events that promote professional development and unity among chefs and hospitality professionals.
What drives him is seeing others gain confidence, develop their abilities, and move closer to their goals. In many ways, he sees a younger version of himself in the people he mentors today.
When asked about his journey, Danganan has mentioned about hard work, perseverance, and opportunity. But the most striking part of his story is that after spending more than two decades pursuing his own dreams, he now spends much of his time helping others pursue theirs.
His journey reflects a truth many expats come to understand over time, success is not only about how far you rise, but also about how many people you lift along the way.
As he looks back on the path from kitchen helper to mentor, Danganan has expressed hope that his experience will encourage others who are just beginning their own journeys.
“Never stop learning and never give up on your dreams. Success does not happen overnight. Be patient, stay humble, work hard, and continuously improve yourself,” advised Danganan.
And when challenges arise, as they inevitably do, they should be embraced rather than feared.
“Every challenge is an opportunity to grow. Most importantly, remember to give back to the community and help others whenever you can.”
After all, the opportunities that changed his life in the UAE are the same opportunities he now hopes to create for someone else.
“The UAE is a land of opportunities and with dedication, perseverance, and a positive attitude, you can achieve more than you ever imagined.”