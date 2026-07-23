Next growth wave to be driven by integrated communities demand, says Omesh Kumar Gurnani

As Dubai’s property market evolves, what opportunities do you believe will define the next phase of growth for developers and investors?

Dubai’s real estate market is entering a phase defined by long-term value creation rather than rapid cycles. The strongest opportunities will be in well-planned communities that combine liveability, infrastructure connectivity and sustainable growth potential.

I believe the next wave of growth will be driven by demand for integrated communities that offer stability, quality and enduring appeal.

As Dubai continues attracting global investors and end users, developers who focus on fundamentals rather than short-term trends will define the future of the market.

Neoterra focuses on thoughtfully designed communities. What, in your view, makes a development truly future-ready and enduring?

A future-ready development is one that continues to feel relevant years after completion. It must be built on strong planning, efficient layouts, quality construction and adaptability to evolving lifestyles.

The enduring value comes from anticipating how people will live, not just how they live today. At Neoterra Developments, we focus on creating communities that balance design, functionality and long-term usability so they remain desirable across market cycles.

How do you balance innovation, functionality and long-term investment value when conceptualising new projects?

The balance comes from prioritising purpose before design. Innovation should enhance functionality, not overshadow it. Every decision at Neoterra Developments is evaluated through the lens of usability, efficiency and long-term value creation.

Strong developments are those where innovation supports daily living while also protecting investment value. The goal is to ensure that each project delivers immediate lifestyle benefits while maintaining long-term market relevance.

What are the changing expectations of today’s homeowners and investors, and how is Neoterra adapting its developments to meet these needs?

Today’s buyers are more informed and selective than ever before. They look beyond location and pricing to evaluate quality, transparency, design efficiency and long-term performance.

Trust and consistency have become critical decision-making factors. In response, Neoterra Developments focuses on delivering well-designed homes with practical layouts, strong build quality and a customer experience that remains consistent from purchase to handover and beyond.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for Neoterra Developments, and what role do you hope it will play in shaping Dubai’s next generation of communities?

The vision for Neoterra Developments is to contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s evolution as a global real estate hub by delivering communities built on trust, quality and long-term value.