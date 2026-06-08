Rawda is non-verbal and needs constant care. The family found her on the street after a few minutes, but the shock stayed with them. “Those minutes of not knowing where she was changed something in me permanently,” Alhussainy said.

That search led to the Tapy Aman Watch, a UAE-made smart wearable for people of determination and the elderly. The first version started as a DIY solution for Rawda, but people began noticing the device and asking about it. Families facing the same fear saw something they recognised immediately.

“My sister Rawda whom has Angelman syndrome. She is non-verbal, and like many people with her condition, she has a tendency to wander,” he said. “I did not set out to start a company. I set out to protect my sister, and then realised that millions of other families needed the same thing.”

The 22-year-old Egyptian founder, who grew up in the UAE and is based between Dubai and Sharjah, began looking for a product that could help his family prevent such a scare from happening again. Trackers, wearables and apps were already available, but none worked for Rawda’s needs.

That lesson influenced how Tapy now thinks about operations, customer support and delivery. The company has been largely self-funded, which Alhussainy said forced discipline around spending and priorities. Support from programmes such as MBRIF helped with exposure, credibility and access to mentors and investors.

“One of the harder realities we faced early on was not having the correct infrastructure to scale,” he said. “A company’s reputation is its most important asset. You can lose money and recover. You cannot easily recover from losing the trust of the people who believed in you early.”

That mission is closely tied to the product’s purpose. Tapy is aimed at families caring for children with disabilities, elderly relatives and others who may be at risk of wandering or isolation emergencies. Alhussainy says messages from families who say the watch helped bring someone home safely remain the strongest measure of the company’s work.

“Our biggest success is the No Families Left Behind initiative, a collaborative effort with sponsors who share our belief that safety should not be a privilege, through which we have placed 150 watches with families who are not able to acquire the device on their own,” he said.

His advice to new founders is to “Start with a problem you cannot walk away from. Not a trend, not a gap in the market, but something that genuinely keeps you up at night because it matters.”

Alhussainy wants Tapy to become a trusted safety layer for families across the GCC, serving homes, schools and care centres. He also wants the No Families Left Behind initiative to become more structured through partnerships with healthcare and social welfare systems.

“There is a layer of trust and shared purpose in working with family that is difficult to replicate, and for us, it has been one of our greatest strengths,” he said.

Alhussainy comes from a business family and says he was raised to be a builder. From a young age, he attended meetings, helped source materials and watched decisions being made up close. That exposure helped shape his confidence, but Tapy also became deeply personal because two of his closest family members are co-founders.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.